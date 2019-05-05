Everything You Need To Know About Bucks vs. Celtics Game 4

Who: Bucks vs. Celtics 2019 Playoffs - Round 2

What: Game 4 Watch Party (Bucks lead 2-1)

When: Monday, May 6 - Plaza Opens at 5pm/ct with Tip Off at 6pm/ct

Where: Fiserv Forum Plaza

Details:

Cheer on the Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with other fans on the plaza of Fiserv Forum!

The Bucks are hosting a FREE watch party for all fans to attend on Monday, May 6. Festivities begin at 5pm/ct and the Bucks tip off against the Celtics at 6pm/ct.

The watch party will include Bango, members of the Bucks Entertainment Network, live music, entertainment, giveaways and a 40-foot TV in front of Fiserv Forum for fans to watch the game. In addition to the screen in front of the Bucks home, The Beer Garden will be open and it's 28-foot screen will also be showing the game.

The Mecca Sports Bar & Grill in the Deer District will be open at 4pm/ct on Monday on a first come first serve basis. The new restaurant, which opened on Friday, May 3, features a 42 foot wide Ultra High Definition screen that recreates the atmosphere of a live game. Check out a virtual tour of The Mecca Sports Bar & Grill HERE and follow the restaurant on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Bucks Pro Shop:

The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum will open at 10am on Monday and will stay open until the buzzer. Two trailers packed with Bucks Playoffs merchandise are located on Fiserv Forum's plaza and will open at 5pm/ct when the plaza opens.

Deer District Bag Policy:

Fans visiting the plaza are advised to arrive early and travel light as additional security enhancements are implemented for the Playoffs.

A bag search zone will be set up along the perimeter of the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum where all persons entering will be subject to search. This includes fans visiting the arena, the plaza and the Entertainment Block businesses consisting of Good City Brewing, The Mecca Sports Bar & Grill, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly.

Any backpacks or bags larger than 14” by 14” by 6” will not be permitted. It is recommended not to bring a bag unless necessary.

Fans may enter the plaza from Highland Avenue, Juneau Avenue, Old World Third Street and from the sidewalk between Fiserv Forum and 1001 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Parking:

For directions, maps and more information about additional parking options can be found at Bucks.com/Parking.

How to Watch/Listen/Stream:

If you can't make it to the watch party, Game 4 will be broadcast nationally on TNT. It can be streamed online with authentication from your cable provider HERE. International fans can stream the game via NBA League Pass HERE.

Ted Davis will have the local radio call on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and across the BMO Bucks Radio Network, and the game can be heard nationally on ESPN Radio.

Don’t forget to follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app for in-game highlights, stats and other exclusive content at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.