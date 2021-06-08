Warriors, United Airlines Launch Franchise Fund

The Golden State Warriors and United Airlines announced today the launch of Franchise Fund, a program designed to support minority-owned Bay Area small businesses. Watch a video explaining Franchise Fund below:

In collaboration with the Western Region Minority Supplier Diversity Council, the Warriors and United Airlines will select 25 minority-owned, Bay Area small businesses to join the initiative, which will offer resources to assist with business growth. The Warriors and United will cover all costs associated with the businesses receiving their Minority Business Enterprise designation, issued by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council. All 25 businesses will also receive a stipend upon program completion and will have their businesses listed in a directory that is circulated to all Warriors corporate partners, in the effort to raise awareness around services offered by the collective group.

“It is critical we provide ongoing support and continue to empower the Bay Area’s minority-owned small business community,” said Warriors Vice President of Government and Community Relations Yoyo Chan. “We’re thrilled to partner with United Airlines and the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council to positively impact local, minority-owned businesses as they continue to navigate significant economic impact endured during the pandemic and plan for sustainable growth.”

Small businesses in the Bay Area will have the opportunity to apply to participate in this program. The application is open now and will close on July 1, 2021. By applying to this program, Bay Area small businesses have the opportunity to opt-in to the Warriors’ and Chase Center’s supplier diversity list to be considered for business opportunities.

Small business owners interested in applying can do so by visiting warriors.com/franchisefund.

“At the heart of every strong community is a network of thriving small businesses and neighbors who are vested in their success,” said Janet Lamkin, United’s senior vice president of Market & Community Innovation. “Now, perhaps more than ever, it is critical for all of us to support the local businesses that serve and enrich our communities – the same communities United is proud to call home.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected as a partner for this innovative and much needed program,” said Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council President and Chief Operating Officer Cecil Plummer. “Franchise Fund will help bridge the gap between ethnically minority-owned Bay Area small businesses and large companies, creating growth opportunities and economic impact in our communities.”

The Western Region Minority Supplier Diversity Council (WRMSDC) has guided over 900 Northern California, Nevada and Hawaii-based minority businesses for over 40 years. Annually, their minority-owned businesses create over 760,000 jobs and generate a collective $11 billion in revenue, with 170 of the minority-owned businesses having grown into Fortune 500 companies.