Warriors Register Franchise-Record 500th Consecutive Sellout

Marks Sixth-Longest Sellout Streak In NBA History

January 24, 20249:25 PM PST

The Golden State Warriors have registered a franchise-record 500 consecutive sellouts, drawing a capacity crowd of 18,064 during tonight’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center. The current sellout streak started on December 18, 2012, against the then-New Orleans Hornets and marks the sixth-longest streak in NBA history. The streak, which includes home regular and postseason games, does not include matchups during the 2020-21 NBA season due to limited capacity crowds (all of which were sold to the manifested capacity).

Longest All-Time NBA Sellout Streaks
TeamStreakDates
Dallas Mavericks94012/15/01 – present
Portland Trail Blazers8144/9/77 – 11/16/95
Boston Celtics66212/23/80 – 5/5/95
Chicago Bulls61011/20/87 – 11/3/00
Miami Heat5764/23/10 – present
Golden State Warriors50012/18/12 – present
Sacramento Kings4972/3/90 – 2/7/99
New York Knicks4332/4/93 – 11/2/02
Oklahoma City Thunder4192/22/11 – 3/3/20 
Phoenix Suns3902/3/90 – 2/7/99

Over the course of the sellout streak, the Warriors have compiled a home record of 371-128 (.743) through 499 regular season and postseason games, a mark that includes the team’s NBA record 54 consecutive regular season home wins, spanning January 31, 2015, through March 29, 2016.

Notable Games of Sellout Streak
GameDateOpponentResult
1December 18, 2012New Orleans HornetsWin, 103-96
100January 14, 2015Miami HeatWin, 104-89
200December 5, 2016Indiana PacersWin, 142-106
300November 13, 2018Atlanta HawksWin, 110-103
400January 20, 2022Indiana PacersLoss, 121-117
500January 24, 2024Atlanta HawksWin, 134-112

