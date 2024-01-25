Warriors Register Franchise-Record 500th Consecutive Sellout

The Golden State Warriors have registered a franchise-record 500 consecutive sellouts, drawing a capacity crowd of 18,064 during tonight’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center. The current sellout streak started on December 18, 2012, against the then-New Orleans Hornets and marks the sixth-longest streak in NBA history. The streak, which includes home regular and postseason games, does not include matchups during the 2020-21 NBA season due to limited capacity crowds (all of which were sold to the manifested capacity).

Over the course of the sellout streak, the Warriors have compiled a home record of 371-128 (.743) through 499 regular season and postseason games, a mark that includes the team’s NBA record 54 consecutive regular season home wins, spanning January 31, 2015, through March 29, 2016.

Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets for any 2023-24 Warriors home game can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is 100% guaranteed by the Warriors. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. SuiteXchange, an authentic and verified suite resale marketplace, is available for fans looking for single game premium spaces at Chase Center for the 2023-24 Warriors’ NBA games.