Road to 400 Regular Season Wins for Curry, Thompson, Green Trio

On Wednesday, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green became the 13th trio in NBA history to win at least 400 regular season games together. The trio has a 400-143 record in the regular season (.736) and has won nearly 500 total games when adding their 98 playoff wins.

They have made six NBA Finals together, including five straight (2015-2019) and as of Wednesday, have combined for 18 All-Star appearances, 13 All-NBA Team selections and nine All-Defensive Team honors in 10 seasons.

Along their journey, this trio has had some remarkable milestone victories, including clinching consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history since the early 90s, combining for 80-plus points multiple times, collaborating for an iconic win in a Western Conference Finals preview and setting the single-season record for wins. Read below to relive each of those incredible moments.

TRIO CLINCHES FIRST 50-WIN SEASON

April 14. 2014: Warriors 130 - Timberwolves 120

The Warriors secured their first 50-win season since 1993-94 with a 130-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 32 points and dished out a game-high 15 assists. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each added 20 points, with Green tallying a team-high 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Their 2013-14 campaign marked consecutive playoff appearances for the Warriors for the first time since 1990-92.

81 POINTS VS. KOBE BRYANT

Nov. 1. 2014: Warriors 127 - Lakers 104

Klay Thompson (41), Stephen Curry (31) and Draymond Green (9) combined for 81 points in a 127-104 victory over Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers. The trio's 81 combined points against Bryant are notable because Bryant has the second-highest scoring game in NBA history with 81 points on Jan. 22. 2006 against the Toronto Raptors. Thompson and Curry each outscored Bryant (28 points) in this contest.

Klay Thompson's 41 Points Leads Dubs in Win Over Kobe and Lakers

93 COMBINED POINTS IN HIGHEST-SCORING GAME

Oct. 31. 2015: Warriors 134 - Pelicans 120

Stephen Curry (53), Draymond Green (21) and Klay Thompson (19) combined for 93 points in a 134-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Their 93 combined points are the most they've scored in a game and Curry's 53 points are the most he's had alongside Green and Thompson in a win. The trio combined for 14 3-pointers — Curry accounting for eight and Green hitting 4-of-5 from deep.

THE BANG GAME, CURRY FROM WAY DOWNTOWN

Feb. 27. 2016 Warriors 121 - Thunder 118

Stephen Curry's iconic 32-footer and Mike Breen's signature 'bang' call will forever be synonymous with the Warriors' 121-118 overtime victory over Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry's game-winner capped a 46-point night with 12 splashes. However, this was a remarkable game with each trio member having their imprints all over. Klay Thompson scored 32 points on 12-for-23 shooting and Draymond Green recorded 14 rebounds, 14 assists and 10 stocks (six steals, four blocks).

Stephen Curry Splashes His Way Into NBA Record Books in OT Win Over Oklahoma City Thunder

RECORD-SETTING 73RD WIN, BEST RECORD IN NBA HISTORY

April 13. 2016: Warriors 125 - Grizzlies 104

The Warriors made NBA history by winning their 73rd game of the 2015-16 season, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104. Stephen Curry led the way with 46 points and 10 3-pointers, later being named unanimous league MVP for the first time in league history. Klay Thompson (16) and Draymond Green (11) combined for 27 points.