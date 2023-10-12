On the latest episode of the Warriors Podcast, host and play-by-play broadcaster Tim Roye conducted interviews with three training camp invites Kendric Davis, Donovan Williams and Javan Johnson.

Read below for notable takeaways from each interview.

Donovan Williams

(4:17) Roye interviewed wing Donovan Williams, who shares a hometown, Missouri City, Texas, with popular singer and songwriter Beyonce.

"Beyonce is lowkey in my family…she's already a Warriors fan," Williams said.

Williams shared two player comparisons of one current NBA player and one former Warriors' Finals MVP, who he believes resembles how he plays.

"If you look at my game and Andre Iguodala's game, you see a lot of parallels," Williams said.

He also compared himself to Mikal Bridges, a two-way wing who averaged 26.1 points per game in the 27 games he played after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets last season.

"That is probably the clearest comparison you can make," Williams said. "Young, energic, I have the offensive and defensive ability. Every team is looking for a guy like that. Similar to Klay and Wiggins."

Kendric Davis

(13:27) Next, Roye sat down with guard Kendic Davis. Davis was a huge Stephen Curry and Warriors fan growing up and shared that he "chipped his tooth from running around the house crying after the Warriors lost the 2016 NBA Finals."

Davis is happy to be wearing the same jersey as the player he rooted for growing up and shared that he's looking forward to starting his career watching "two HOFers" at his position.

"Not many rookies can say they got to learn from Stephen Curry and Chris Paul," Davis said.

Despite going undrafted, Davis was the starting point guard for the Warriors' summer league team and isn't fazed by not being selected in the draft.

"It's not about who gets there first, it's about who lasts the longest," Davis said.

Javan Johnson

(24:36) Finally, Roye talked to forward Javan Johnson, who played at three different colleges (Troy, Iowa State, DePaul) before entering the league.

Johnson shot 41.2 percent from three on 6.0 attempts per game in his final collegiate season and has gotten an opportunity to learn from some of the league's best shooters during training camp.

"I learn a lot from watching how Steph and Klay work each day," Williams said.