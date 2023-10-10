Curry and Dubs in 'Rare Air' According to NBA's Annual GM Survey

The NBA conducted its annual General Manager survey, asking executives throughout the league to predict the upcoming season and recognize the best players in the world by category. The Warriors — headlined by Stephen Curry — were heavily featured in this survey, given the fourth-best odds among Western Conference teams to win the NBA Finals (11%), only trailing the Los Angeles Lakers (15%), Phoenix Suns (26%) and reigning champion Denver Nuggets (35%).

Read below for all the Warriors-related player, coach and team rankings.

Curry Wins Multiple Offensive Categories

Curry is a multi-faceted offensive weapon and the NBA GMs recognized his versatility in this survey. Curry ran away with the best point guard in the league title, receiving 63 percent of the votes compared to just 27 percent for second place, Luka Doncic. He also received some votes at the shooting guard position (10%), ranking second behind Devin Booker (63%). According to the GMs, the best player at each position is Curry for point guard, Booker for shooting guard, Jayson Tatum for small forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo for power forward and Nikola Jokic for center. Curry is the only player over age 30 to be voted best at his position.

Curry was also voted as the league's best pure shooter (90%), the best at moving without the ball in his hands (73%) and hence, the player who forces the opposing coaches to make the most adjustments (40%). He showcased this ability on the postseason stage, averaging his career-high in playoff scoring (30.5 PPG) and became the first player in playoff history to score 50 points in a Game 7 (his playoff career-high).

Able to choose any player to take the final shot with the game on the line, the GMs went with Curry (37%), ahead of Kevin Durant (27%) and Damian Lillard (17%). Curry (23%) also ranked second behind LeBron James (27%) for the NBA's best leader.

GREEN AMONG LEAGUE'S BEST DEFENDERS

Draymond Green made his franchise-record eighth All-Defensive team this past season and executives still recognize him as one of the league's premier defenders. Green was voted as the third-best overall defender — tied with Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (10%) — trailing Jrue Holiday (13%) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (40%). Green tied Anthony Davis as the fourth-best interior defender (13%) and ranked as the second-most versatile defender (23%), again behind Antetokounmpo.

KERR AMONG LEAGUE'S BEST COACHES

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, now also the head man for USA basketball, was ranked by the GMs as one of the best coaches in the NBA. He tied Hall-of-Fame coach Gregg Popovich as the third-best coach (7%), only trailing Tyronn Lue (10%) and Eric Spoelstra (73%), both members of Kerr's Olympic staff this summer. Kerr (23%) finished second behind Spoelstra (37%) as the best manager and people motivator and second behind the reigning Coach of the Year, Mike Brown, for running the best offense.

PAUL PRAISED FOR HIGH BASKETBALL IQ

According to NBA personnel, Chris Paul has some of the league's highest basketball IQ. Paul (10%) ranked third behind LeBron James (33%) and Nikola Jokic (50%) for the highest IQ and, because of his basketball brilliance, was picked as most likely among active players to be the best NBA head coach if he chose that path (20%).

The executives were also shocked to see Paul end up in the Bay, voting his move to the Warriors as the third most surprising offseason move (17%), behind Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis going to the Celtics (20%) and Damian Lillard headed to the Bucks (43%).

PODZIEMSKI ONE OF DRAFT'S BIGGEST STEALS

Drafted 19th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, rookie guard Brandin Podziemski (7%) ranked fifth among the NBA GMs biggest draft steals behind Jaime Jaquez Jr. (10%), Scoot Henderson (10%), Keyonte George (10%) and Cam Whitmore (43%). In his final college season, Podziemski averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals in 36.0 minutes per game. He also ranked fifth in the nation in 3-point percentage (43.8%).

