Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Honored at Chase Center

This past Saturday, the Warriors welcomed dynamic guard Monta Ellis back to the Bay as he was a guest at the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center. Ellis was the 40th overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft, won the league's Most Improved Player award in 2006-07 and averaged 19.6 points per game in 6.5 seasons with the Warriors. He had four seasons averaging over 20 points per game and peaked averaging 25.5 points per contest in the 2009-10 season. That season, only three scorers had more total points than Ellis (1,631): Dwyane Wade (2,045), Kobe Bryant (1,970) and Stephen Jackson (1,667).

Ellis' lone playoff appearance with the Dubs came as a member of the 'We Believe' Warriors team in the 2006-07 season when they upset the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs. He started in five of six games during that series and averaged 8.2 points per game.

Ellis reflected on his time in the Bay on the Golden State Warriors Podcast and shared that Dub Nation significantly contributed to the 'We Believe' playoff upset.

"You could just feel the energy as soon as you walk out the tunnel," Ellis shared. "I've never seen fans stand the entire game like they did that night. You could feel it like it was an earthquake. They [Dub Nation] helped us win that series."

Joining the Warriors after high school, Ellis credits the Bay Area for helping a teenager from Mississippi grow in the league.

"I thank the Bay Area, the fans and the organization for making my transition to the league so much easier," Ellis said. "I love the Bay Area. I know they're the best fans in all of sports, hands down. It's my second home."

Before Saturday's game, Ellis gave back to the fans by signing autographs outside the Warriors shop at Thrive City. He also shared a pregame moment with his former backcourt mate Stephen Curry. The combo spent 2.5 years together, with Ellis as the top scorer and Curry being the top facilitator.

Ellis was honored with a tribute highlight video during the game showcasing his best moments with the franchise. He thanked the franchise on social media for the warm welcome.