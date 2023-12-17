Splash Brothers Make History in Warriors Win Over Nets

Stephen Curry (37 points) and Klay Thompson (24 points) combined for 61 points as the Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 124-120 at Chase Center on Saturday. Curry scored 16 points in the fourth quarter on a perfect 7-for-7 from the field to seal the game. The Splash Brothers combined to score the Warriors' final 22 points.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 37
|Looney - 7
|Paul - 11
|Thompson - 24
|Saric - 6
|Podziemski - 5
|Podziemski - 15
|Three-tied - 5
|Looney/Thompson - 3
BKN
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Thomas - 41
|Claxton - 12
|Dinwiddie - 14
|Claxton - 19
|Bridges - 6
|Johnson - 5
|Bridges - 18
|Three-tied - 5
|O'Neale - 3
SPLASH BROS SHOOTING MILESTONES
Stephen Curry is already the all-time leader in made 3-pointers, but on Saturday, he became the first player in NBA history to eclipse 3,500 career threes. Klay Thompson also made some noise within the top-10, surpassing Jason Terry for ninth all-time in career splashes. Curry (6) and Thompson (4) combined for 10 made 3-pointers on 17 attempts.
Klay Thompson Moves Into Sole Possession of 9th on All-Time 3s List
14-2 RUN
With 4:37 remaining in the first half, Chris Paul found Klay Thompson for a corner three for his seventh assist of the game, which sparked a 14-2 Warriors run. Thompson's 3-pointer tied him with Jason Terry for ninth all-time in made 3-pointers. Stephen Curry scored five points and Jonathan Kuminga added four points over that stretch as the Warriors jumped out to their largest lead with an 18-point advantage (66-48).
70-POINT HALF
The Warriors scored 70 points in the first half, marking their fourth half this season with at least 70 points. Their season-best for points in a half is 72 points, which they achieved in the first half against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 28 and in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 3. The Warriors led by 16 at halftime, 70-54.
Postgame Warriors Talk
CURRY FOURTH QUARTER TAKEOVER
The Warriors were outscored by 10 points in the third quarter (35-25) and surrendered a 10-2 run to begin the fourth quarter to trail by two 99-97. Stephen Curry subbed into the game, facing a two-point deficit with 8:40 remaining. Beginning at the 6:46 mark, Curry took over, scoring eight points within 68 seconds. First he shook Cam Thomas with a double crossover for a baseline jumper. Then he followed up a Thomas 3-pointer with a stepback triple of his own. After a Warriors' steal, Curry launched a deep three near the Chase Center logo, which he swished, forcing a Nets timeout. A hyped Gary Payton II first greeted Curry as Chase Center erupted in cheers. The two-time MVP finished the quarter with 16 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.
Career 3 No. 3,500: Stephen Curry Becomes First To Hit Historic Landmark
UP NEXT
The Warriors will play the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back in Portland on Sunday.
MORE NOTABLES:
- Stephen Curry posted his 11th 30-point outing on the season… The Warriors are 8-3 in those games.
- He has now made at least one 3-pointer in 268 consecutive games, extending his NBA record… He eclipsed the 3,500 career-threes mark, a category in which he is the NBA’s all-time leader.
- He leads the NBA this season with 115 threes.
- Tonight marked his ninth game on the season with six-or-more threes, a league-leading mark (It’s his 202nd career game with six-or-more threes, an NBA record).
- He recorded a career-high three blocked shots (prev. two, 32 times).
- Brandin Podziemski posted his seventh consecutive game with five-or-more rebounds, the longest-such streak by a Warriors rookie since Eric Paschall recorded seven-straight games of five-plus rebounds during the 2019-10 season.
- He dished out a career-high-tying five assists (done three times) and recorded a career-high-tying three steals (done three times, including last game).
- He sank a career-high four threes (prev. three, two times).
- Tonight marked is second appearance in the team’s starting lineup (second consecutive).
- Jonathan Kuminga went 4-of-4 from the free throw line tonight and has now made seven-straight without a miss over the last two games… He has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games, 18th time this season.
- Klay Thompson has scored 54 points over the span of his last two games (24 tonight, 30 on 12/14 at LAC)… He has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games (seventh 20-point outing on the season).
- He netted four threes tonight and has made 12 threes over the span of his last two games.
- He made a season-high-tying six free throws (11/24 vs. SAS).
- Chris Paul tallied his seventh game of double-figure assists this season.
- Kevon Looney played in his 218th consecutive regular season game… Looney owns the second-longest active streak in the NBA and has now played in 253 consecutive games (regular season and playoffs), the seventh longest combined-games streak in franchise history.