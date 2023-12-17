Splash Brothers Make History in Warriors Win Over Nets

Stephen Curry (37 points) and Klay Thompson (24 points) combined for 61 points as the Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 124-120 at Chase Center on Saturday. Curry scored 16 points in the fourth quarter on a perfect 7-for-7 from the field to seal the game. The Splash Brothers combined to score the Warriors' final 22 points.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 37 Looney - 7 Paul - 11 Thompson - 24 Saric - 6 Podziemski - 5 Podziemski - 15 Three-tied - 5 Looney/Thompson - 3

BKN

Points Rebounds Assists Thomas - 41 Claxton - 12 Dinwiddie - 14 Claxton - 19 Bridges - 6 Johnson - 5 Bridges - 18 Three-tied - 5 O'Neale - 3

SPLASH BROS SHOOTING MILESTONES

Stephen Curry is already the all-time leader in made 3-pointers, but on Saturday, he became the first player in NBA history to eclipse 3,500 career threes. Klay Thompson also made some noise within the top-10, surpassing Jason Terry for ninth all-time in career splashes. Curry (6) and Thompson (4) combined for 10 made 3-pointers on 17 attempts.

14-2 RUN

With 4:37 remaining in the first half, Chris Paul found Klay Thompson for a corner three for his seventh assist of the game, which sparked a 14-2 Warriors run. Thompson's 3-pointer tied him with Jason Terry for ninth all-time in made 3-pointers. Stephen Curry scored five points and Jonathan Kuminga added four points over that stretch as the Warriors jumped out to their largest lead with an 18-point advantage (66-48).

70-POINT HALF

The Warriors scored 70 points in the first half, marking their fourth half this season with at least 70 points. Their season-best for points in a half is 72 points, which they achieved in the first half against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 28 and in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 3. The Warriors led by 16 at halftime, 70-54.

CURRY FOURTH QUARTER TAKEOVER

The Warriors were outscored by 10 points in the third quarter (35-25) and surrendered a 10-2 run to begin the fourth quarter to trail by two 99-97. Stephen Curry subbed into the game, facing a two-point deficit with 8:40 remaining. Beginning at the 6:46 mark, Curry took over, scoring eight points within 68 seconds. First he shook Cam Thomas with a double crossover for a baseline jumper. Then he followed up a Thomas 3-pointer with a stepback triple of his own. After a Warriors' steal, Curry launched a deep three near the Chase Center logo, which he swished, forcing a Nets timeout. A hyped Gary Payton II first greeted Curry as Chase Center erupted in cheers. The two-time MVP finished the quarter with 16 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will play the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back in Portland on Sunday.

