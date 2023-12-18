Dubs by the Numbers: Stephen Curry Enters Different Splashosphere

Read below for a statistical breakdown of the week.

15

Brandin Podziemski became the first Warriors’ rookie with at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game since Stephen Curry on Tuesday against the Suns. Curry accomplished that feat three times in the 2009-10 season, including tallying 36 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 10. 2010. In Phoenix, Podziemski scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists. He was a plus-18 in nearly 29 minutes and earned a spot in the starting lineup for the rest of the week.

Brandin Podziemski finishes through contact

8

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 30 points and hit a season-best eight 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Thompson is averaging 27.3 points per game and 5.6 made threes per game over his last three contests.

Klay Thompson's First 30-Point Game of Season

3,500

Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to eclipse 3,500 career made 3-pointers against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Curry is also the only player to make at least 3,000 threes. Ray Allen is in second place on the all-time made 3-pointers list with 2,973, trailing Curry (3,505) by 532 threes.

Career 3 No. 3,500: Stephen Curry Becomes First To Hit Historic Landmark

7

Stephen Curry shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the field in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Seven made field goals without a miss tied his most makes without a miss in the fourth quarter in his career.

Plays of the Week | Stephen Curry's Behind-The-Back Dime, Trayce Jackson-Davis' Big Rejection and Much More

9

On Saturday, Klay Thompson moved into ninth all-time in career 3-pointers made, passing Jason Terry. After making four 3-pointers against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and five triples against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Thompson (2,289) needs one 3-pointer to tie Vince Carter for eighth all-time and two splashes to pass the 22-year veteran.

Klay Thompson Moves Into Sole Possession of 9th on All-Time 3s List

268

Stephen Curry's NBA record streak of 268 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer was snapped against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Curry's streak began by hitting three 3-pointers against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 1. 2018 and was capped over five years later with six triples against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. He also owns the second-longest streak in NBA history with 157 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.

Stephen Curry sinks it from downtown

10

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points and hit four 3-pointers in Sunday’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Wiggins surpassed Kevin Durant for 10th on the Warriors’ all-time made 3-pointers list (430) and is four splashes away from Baron Davis (434) for ninth.

Andrew Wiggins slams home the alley-oop

11

Brandin Podziemski ranks fourth in the league in charges drawn (11). He helped the Warriors seal a win on Sunday, drawing a clutch charge on a driving Shaedon Sharpe. Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are tied for the league lead with 15 drawn charges.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers

22

The Warriors have played 22 clutch games this season (score within five with five minutes left), the most in the league. They’ve played 13 consecutive clutch time games, winning their last two.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets

