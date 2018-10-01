Warriors to Hold Open Practice Sunday, October 7, at Oracle Arena

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will hold an Open Practice at Oracle Arena on Sunday, October 7 at 2:30 p.m., the team announced today. All tickets, available at warriors.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, are $5 dollars with proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation.

Warriors Open Practice

Sunday, October 7

2:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena



Tickets On Sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a New Era Golden State Warriors NBA Champions Authentic Locker Room 9Fifty Snapback cap, the same cap worn by members of last year’s team moments after winning the 2017-18 NBA title.

Parking will be free for all fans, and the parking gates at Oracle Arena will open at 12:30 p.m., with the doors to Oracle Arena opening at 1:30 p.m. and the Open Practice starting at approximately 2:30 p.m. The Warriors Team Store will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will feature special Fan Appreciation pricing, including special pricing on 2017-18 NBA Finals and NBA Champion Golden State Warriors items. Select concessions will be open for the duration of the Open Practice.

During the Open Practice, fans will have the opportunity to see the back-to-back NBA Champion Warriors in-person with a rare behind-the-scenes look at a team practice. The team will participate in drills and additional practice-related activities. At the conclusion of the on-court practice, Warriors TV play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald will join a member of the Warriors front office for a question and answer session for those in attendance. The Warriors ended the 2017-18 season by capturing the 2018 NBA Championship for the third time in four years, becoming one of only four teams in NBA history to win six or more titles.

The Warriors will open the 2018-19 regular season on Tuesday, October 16 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena. Tickets for Opening Night are still available and can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Warriors.com offers fans a verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders that are guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. The team has sold out 291 consecutive games and has a current Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 43,000 members.