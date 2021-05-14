Warriors Announce Additional Health Verification Options for Fans Attending Home NBA Play-In Tournament and Playoff Games

The Golden State Warriors have announced additional health verification options for fans attending 2021 NBA Play-In and potential NBA Playoff games at Chase Center. The Warriors postseason schedule, and ticket on-sale information, will be announced at a later date.

Every person entering Chase Center must produce either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 48 hours prior to the game.

Fans who can provide proof of full vaccination do not need to produce a negative COVID-19 test, unless they are seated within 15 feet of the court. Additionally, fully-vaccinated fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in designated vaccination sections of the arena bowl.

Fans who need to take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to tip-off have three options to do so:

The Warriors are offering COVID-19 molecular test pick-up locations throughout the Bay Area. At no cost to the fan, those who wish can pick up their Lucira Health molecular COVID-19 test the day before any home game, at one of two locations (Chase Center or the Warriors’ Oakland Facility). For more information, fans can click HERE.



The Warriors will be providing, at no cost to the fan, on-site COVID-19 molecular tests, in collaboration with Lucira Health. Fans who wish to arrive at Chase Center early to take a self-administered on-site COVID-19 test can sign up to do so after purchasing their game tickets.



The Warriors and Chase Center will accept non-Lucira COVID-19 PCR-quality tests. Fans must demonstrate a negative test via their CLEAR Health Pass. Tests must be taken within 48 hours prior to the game’s tip-off time, and fans must take a test from one of the pre-approved testing providers. More information, including the list of approved testing providers, can be accessed HERE.

Want early access to 2021 postseason tickets? Sign up below to get notified when tickets become available! First Name Last Name Email Address Zip Code × Close Your information has been recieved. Thank you for your interest! We will email you when tickets become available for potential Warriors home Play-In and Playoff games.

Per California State Department of Public Health guidelines that were announced on April 2, Chase Center can accommodate fans based on the venue’s plan to require all fans and personnel to produce either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The Chase Center fan capacity allowance is subject to the State’s physical distancing requirements, and the actual percentage of fan capacity that will be permitted on a per game basis may vary based on local health approval and subsequent guidance issued by the State and the County.