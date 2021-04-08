Warriors Announce Ticket On-Sale Information for Remainder of 2020-21 Season

The Golden State Warriors announced today that single-game tickets for remaining eligible Warriors home games during the 2020-21 NBA season will go on sale beginning April 12. Tickets will go on sale through exclusive presale events before single-game options are made available to the public on April 14. Single-game tickets may be purchased by visiting warriors.com or calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

The Warriors announced today that Chase Center has been approved to host fans for the team’s remaining nine regular season home games, beginning April 23, when the Warriors host the Denver Nuggets. Per California State Department of Public Health guidelines that were announced on April 2, Chase Center can accommodate up to 35% capacity based on the venue’s plan to require all fans and personnel to produce either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The 35% capacity allowance is subject to the State’s physical distancing requirements, and the actual percentage of fan capacity that will be permitted on a per game basis may vary based on local health approval and subsequent guidance issued by the State and the County.

Below is the full on-sale timeline for remaining Golden State Warriors 2020-21 NBA regular season home games:

Monday, April 12: Beginning at 9:00am, partial plans will be available exclusively for the team’s season ticket members begins. At 1:00 p.m., partial plans will become available for Dub Club members, and at 4:00 p.m., partial plans become available for Warriors Insiders and Santa Cruz Warriors Season Ticket Members.

Tuesday, April 13: Beginning at 9:00am, single game tickets become available exclusively for the team’s season ticket members. At 1:00 p.m., single game tickets will be available for Dub Club members, and at 4:00 p.m., single game tickets become available for Warriors Insiders and Santa Cruz Warriors Season Ticket Members.

Wednesday, April 14: At 9:00 a.m., single game tickets go on sale to the general public.

Every person entering Chase Center must produce either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 48 hours prior to the game. Fans who purchase their tickets more than seven days in advance of the game will be eligible to receive, at no cost to the fan, an at-home Lucira Health molecular COVID-19 test to be self-administered within 48 hours of the game, making the Warriors the first sports team to provide fans with an at-home testing solution. Fans will then enroll in CLEAR's Health Pass where they can securely link their test result and complete a health survey to generate a Health Pass, which they will be required to show for entry to Chase Center.

Additionally, fans who can provide proof of vaccination do not need to produce a negative COVID-19 test, unless they are seated within 30 feet of the court. Fully-vaccinated fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in designated sections of the arena bowl.

The Dub Club is a comprehensive benefits program that replaced the Warriors Season Ticket Waitlist and offers all fans exclusive access and perks, including pre-sale opportunities for Warriors regular season and postseason games and select Chase Center events. Members of the Dub Club, which includes all members of the Warriors Season Ticket Priority Waitlist, will receive priority access to purchasing VIP tickets for select Warriors games, a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and the Warriors Shop, both in-person and online. For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.