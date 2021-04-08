Warriors to Welcome Fans Back to Chase Center Beginning April 23

The Golden State Warriors announced today that Chase Center has been approved to host fans for the team’s remaining nine regular season home games, beginning April 23, when the Warriors face the Denver Nuggets. Per California State Department of Public Health guidelines that were announced on April 2, Chase Center can accommodate up to 35% capacity based on the venue’s plan to require all fans and personnel to produce either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The 35% capacity allowance is subject to the State’s physical distancing requirements, and the actual percentage of fan capacity that will be permitted on a per game basis may vary based on local health approval and subsequent guidance issued by the State and the County.

Every person entering Chase Center must produce either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 48 hours prior to the game. Fans who purchase their tickets more than seven days in advance of the game will be eligible to receive, at no cost to the fan, an at-home Lucira Health molecular COVID-19 test to be self-administered within 48 hours of the game, making the Warriors the first sports team to provide fans with an at-home testing solution. Fans will then enroll in CLEAR's Health Pass where they can securely link their test result and complete a health survey to generate a Health Pass, which they will be required to show for entry to Chase Center.

Additionally, fans who can provide proof of vaccination do not need to produce a negative COVID-19 test, unless they are seated within 30 feet of the court. Fully-vaccinated fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in designated sections of the arena bowl.

Chase Center will enforce strict health and safety protocols that have been established in coordination with the California State Department of Health, San Francisco Department of Public Health, and the National Basketball Association (NBA). These protocols include:

Chase Center will have physical distancing and enforce proper use of face coverings at all times.



With the enhanced Warriors + Chase Center app, fans will have the ability to place their in-arena food and beverage orders through the app, with designated express pick-up locations at select eateries and bars throughout the venue.



The Warriors have introduced a fully contactless entry through the use of mobile ticketing, enabling fans to use their mobile device to store and scan their tickets when entering the venue.



Chase Center will discourage all pregame and postgame gatherings outside the venue.

In a recently announced collaboration with the Clorox Company, the Oakland-based company will provide disinfecting products, including Clorox® Total 360® System electrostatic sprayers, for the Chase Center Clean Team, sponsored by Clorox. The Chase Center Clean Team will focus on frequent auditing of cleanliness and disinfection levels around the venue to ensure Chase Center is as clean and safe as possible.

Chase Center has achieved GBAC STAR accreditation and LEED Gold certification, one of the first NBA arenas to receive both. The venue exceeds the CDC recommendation of four outside air exchanges per hour to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each hour Chase Center has the ability to do up to four air exchanges in the arena bowl and up to 12 air exchanges in high traffic areas, including the venue’s concourses. Additionally, Chase Center features a state-of-the-art HVAC system that can run on 100% outside air and includes MERV 15 rated mechanical air filters, which exceeds the NBA and CDC COVID-related minimum recommendation of MERV 13 filters. For the full list of health and hygiene protocols at Chase Center, please click HERE.