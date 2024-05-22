Stephen Curry Named to 2023-24 All-NBA Third Team

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named to the 2023-24 All-NBA Third Team, the league announced today. The honor marks a franchise-record 10th All-NBA Team selection (First Team four times, Second Team four times and Third Team twice) for Curry, who becomes the 26th player in NBA history to earn double-digit All-NBA honors.

30 Minutes of Stephen Curry Buckets | 2023-24 NBA Highlights

Warriors All-NBA Team Selections (1st, 2nd and 3rd)

Player All-NBA Teams Stephen Curry 10 Rick Barry 6 Neil Johnston 5 Wilt Chamberlain 5 Joe Fulks 4 Paul Arizin 4 Chris Mullin 4

In his franchise-record 15th season with the Warriors, Curry posted averages of 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 32.7 minutes in 74 games (all starts), earning his 10th career NBA All-Star nod. Curry was named the 2023-24 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year after leading the league in points (189), 3-pointers (32) and field goals made (59) in clutch minutes (games within five points with fewer than five minutes remaining). The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player led the NBA in 3-point field goals for the eighth time in his career with 357 threes—the third most in a single-season in NBA history, hitting 40.8% from behind-the-arc. He finished second in the league in free throw percentage behind teammate Klay Thompson, hitting 92.3% from the line.

Curry, 36, has earned All-NBA accolades in 10 of the last 11 seasons, excluding only the 2019-20 campaign in which he missed the majority of the season due to a left hand fracture. During that span, the Warriors have won four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and made six NBA Finals appearances (2015-19, 2022).

Most All-NBA Team Selections, NBA History

Player All-NBA Teams LeBron James 20 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 15 Kobe Bryant 15 Tim Duncan 15 Karl Malone 14 Shaquille O'Neal 14 Bob Cousy 12 Dirk Nowitzki 12 Hakeem Olajuwon 12 Dolph Schayes 12 Jerry West 12 Charles Barkley 11 Kevin Durant 11 John Havlicek 11 Michael Jordan 11 Chris Paul 11 Bob Pettit 11 Oscar Robertson 11 Bill Russell 11 John Stockton 11 Elgin Baylor 10 Larry Bird 10 Wilt Chamberlain 10 Stephen Curry 10 Magic Johnson 10 David Robinson 10