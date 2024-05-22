Stephen Curry Named to 2023-24 All-NBA Third Team

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named to the 2023-24 All-NBA Third Team, the league announced today. The honor marks a franchise-record 10th All-NBA Team selection (First Team four times, Second Team four times and Third Team twice) for Curry, who becomes the 26th player in NBA history to earn double-digit All-NBA honors.
30 Minutes of Stephen Curry Buckets | 2023-24 NBA Highlights
Warriors All-NBA Team Selections (1st, 2nd and 3rd)
|Player
|All-NBA Teams
|Stephen Curry
|10
|Rick Barry
|6
|Neil Johnston
|5
|Wilt Chamberlain
|5
|Joe Fulks
|4
|Paul Arizin
|4
|Chris Mullin
|4
In his franchise-record 15th season with the Warriors, Curry posted averages of 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 32.7 minutes in 74 games (all starts), earning his 10th career NBA All-Star nod. Curry was named the 2023-24 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year after leading the league in points (189), 3-pointers (32) and field goals made (59) in clutch minutes (games within five points with fewer than five minutes remaining). The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player led the NBA in 3-point field goals for the eighth time in his career with 357 threes—the third most in a single-season in NBA history, hitting 40.8% from behind-the-arc. He finished second in the league in free throw percentage behind teammate Klay Thompson, hitting 92.3% from the line.
Curry, 36, has earned All-NBA accolades in 10 of the last 11 seasons, excluding only the 2019-20 campaign in which he missed the majority of the season due to a left hand fracture. During that span, the Warriors have won four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and made six NBA Finals appearances (2015-19, 2022).
Most All-NBA Team Selections, NBA History
|Player
|All-NBA Teams
|LeBron James
|20
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|15
|Kobe Bryant
|15
|Tim Duncan
|15
|Karl Malone
|14
|Shaquille O'Neal
|14
|Bob Cousy
|12
|Dirk Nowitzki
|12
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|12
|Dolph Schayes
|12
|Jerry West
|12
|Charles Barkley
|11
|Kevin Durant
|11
|John Havlicek
|11
|Michael Jordan
|11
|Chris Paul
|11
|Bob Pettit
|11
|Oscar Robertson
|11
|Bill Russell
|11
|John Stockton
|11
|Elgin Baylor
|10
|Larry Bird
|10
|Wilt Chamberlain
|10
|Stephen Curry
|10
|Magic Johnson
|10
|David Robinson
|10
The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voting panel selected players to the Kia All-NBA Team without regard to position. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team.