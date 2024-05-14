Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Wins PBWA’s 2023-24 Rudy Tomjanovich Award

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has won the 2023-24 Rudy Tomjanovich Award, which honors an NBA coach for his cooperation with the media and fans, as well as his excellence on the court, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced today. Kerr is the Tomjanovich Award's first three-time honoree, having previously won in 2015 and 2018.

This season, Kerr guided the Warriors to a 46-36 record and handled every situation with patience and grace. Kerr is consistently thoughtful and engaging with the media, and generous with his time.

Kerr was one of five finalists for the Tomjanovich award, based on nominations from PBWA members. The others were Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers, Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets and Jamahl Mosley of the Orlando Magic. A vote of the full PBWA membership determined the winner.

The award is named for Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich, the former coach of the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, who always was professional and respectful while dealing with the media. During his 13 seasons as an NBA head coach, Tomjanovich compiled a 527-416 regular-season record and a 51-39 postseason record. His Rockets won back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995.