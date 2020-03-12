Statement From The Golden State Warriors
As we noted earlier today, with the escalating situation surrounding COVID-19, we find ourselves in a rapidly-changing environment by the day, if not the hour. We have seen that precise scenario unfold over the course of today and we completely support the NBA’s decision to suspend our season until further notice. The health and safety of our fans, staff and players has always been, and always will be, our top priority.
