NBA to suspend season following Wednesday's games

Official release

Mar 11, 2020 9:37 PM ET

NEW YORK -- The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.  The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.  At that time, Wednesday's game was canceled.  The affected player was not in the arena.
 
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice.  The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. 

