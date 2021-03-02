Official release

Detroit at Toronto game postponed, tentatively moved to Wednesday

Official release

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 – The National Basketball Association today announced the Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors game scheduled for tomorrow at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET pending additional test results.

The game is being postponed tomorrow due to positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors organization.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.