Detroit at Toronto game postponed, tentatively moved to Wednesday

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 – The National Basketball Association today announced the Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors game scheduled for tomorrow at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET pending additional test results.

The game is being postponed tomorrow due to positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors organization.