Green Records First Triple Double of Season in Loss to Bulls

The Warriors were unable to tie the score with their final shot attempt from beyond halfcourt, losing to the Chicago Bulls 125-122 at Chase Center on Thursday. Klay Thompson led the way for the Dubs with 25 points and five 3-pointers, while Draymond Green recorded his first triple double of the season (11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists) before fouling out.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Thompson - 25
|Green - 10
|Green - 12
|Kuminga - 19
|Kuminga - 10
|Paul - 5
|Curry/Paul - 15
|Moody - 9
|Podziemski - 4
CHI
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|DeRozan - 33
|Vucevic - 11
|White - 7
|Vucevic - 33
|DeRozan - 8
|Dosunmu - 6
|White - 20
|Drummond - 7
|Vucevic - 3
BACK AND FORTH FIRST HALF
The Warriors led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter, but the Bulls — led by DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic — stormed back, taking a four-point halftime lead. DeRozan and Vucevic each scored 18 points in the half, while Klay Thompson paced the Dubs with 16 points and four 3-pointers in 14 minutes off the bench.
Klay Thompson drills the trey
GREEN'S FIRST TRIPLE DOUBLE OF SEASON
Draymond Green recorded his first triple-double of the season, tallying 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. He is the Warriors' all-time leader in triple doubles (32). Green also made his usual impact on the defensive end, tallying two blocks and a steal.
A big slam by Draymond Green!
CURRY SUFFERS ANKLE INJURY
Stephen Curry limped to the locker room following a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter and would not return. Curry finished with 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting.
UP NEXT
The Warriors will host the San Antonio Spurs for the final game of the homestand on Saturday.
MORE NOTABLES:
- The Warriors fell to 33-29 overall and 17-16 at home… The Warriors have won 12 of their last 16 games.
- Golden State and Chicago split the season series 1-1, with each team winning away from home.
- The loss snapped the Warriors’ eight game home-winning streak vs. the Bulls… Prior to tonight, the last time the Warriors lost at home to the Bulls was 1/27/15 (111-113 OT).
- The Warriors fell to 17-8 overall and 9-4 at home vs. teams from the Eastern Conference.
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ league-leading 38th Clutch Game of the season… They are 18-20 in those games.
- The Warriors fell to 22-10 when scoring 120-plus points.
- Golden State led by as many as 13 points and went on to lose, marking the 11th time this season they have relinquished a double-figure lead.
- The Warriors concluded their 14th back-to-back set tonight and are now 9-5 in the second game of back-to-backs on the season… They will play a league-high 17 back-to-backs.
- Moses Moody tallied his 21st game scoring in double figures this season.
- He grabbed a career-high tying nine rebounds (11/22/23 at PHX).
- Klay Thompson recorded his 22nd game of 20-or-more points with a team-high 25 points off the bench.
- Tonight marked his 16th game of the season making five-or-more threes, the fourth most such games in the NBA.
- Brandin Podziemski scored 10-or-more points for the 31st time this season.
- Draymond Green posted his first triple-double of the season and the 32ndtriple-double of his career (the Warriors are 30-2 in those games).
- He scored in double-figures for the 14th time this season, including the last two consecutively… Tonight marked his 10th game of double-figure rebounding and fourth game with 10-or-more assists on the season.
- Jonathan Kuminga recorded his fourth double-double on the season with 19 points and 10 boards.
- Tonight marked his fourth game of double-figure rebounding and 53rdgame of double-figure scoring.
- Stephen Curry left the game with 3:51 to play in the fourth quarter due to a right ankle injury and did not return.