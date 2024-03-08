Green Records First Triple Double of Season in Loss to Bulls

The Warriors were unable to tie the score with their final shot attempt from beyond halfcourt, losing to the Chicago Bulls 125-122 at Chase Center on Thursday. Klay Thompson led the way for the Dubs with 25 points and five 3-pointers, while Draymond Green recorded his first triple double of the season (11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists) before fouling out.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 25 Green - 10 Green - 12 Kuminga - 19 Kuminga - 10 Paul - 5 Curry/Paul - 15 Moody - 9 Podziemski - 4

CHI

Points Rebounds Assists DeRozan - 33 Vucevic - 11 White - 7 Vucevic - 33 DeRozan - 8 Dosunmu - 6 White - 20 Drummond - 7 Vucevic - 3

BACK AND FORTH FIRST HALF

The Warriors led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter, but the Bulls — led by DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic — stormed back, taking a four-point halftime lead. DeRozan and Vucevic each scored 18 points in the half, while Klay Thompson paced the Dubs with 16 points and four 3-pointers in 14 minutes off the bench.

GREEN'S FIRST TRIPLE DOUBLE OF SEASON

Draymond Green recorded his first triple-double of the season, tallying 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. He is the Warriors' all-time leader in triple doubles (32). Green also made his usual impact on the defensive end, tallying two blocks and a steal.

CURRY SUFFERS ANKLE INJURY

Stephen Curry limped to the locker room following a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter and would not return. Curry finished with 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting.

The Warriors will host the San Antonio Spurs for the final game of the homestand on Saturday.

