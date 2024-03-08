Game Preview: Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs - 3/9/24

FIRST OF TWO STRAIGHT VS. SAN ANTONIO

The Warriors will conclude their three-game homestand by hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday (5:30 p.m.). The Dubs and Spurs will both likely be without their best player, as both Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama are dealing with right ankle injuries. Curry suffered his in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to the Chicago Bulls and Wembanyama missed Thursday's game after his diagnosis. According to Head Coach Gregg Popovich, Wembanyama will target a return to the lineup on Monday, as the Warriors and Spurs will play again in San Antonio.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors were unable to tie the score with their final shot attempt from beyond halfcourt, losing to the Chicago Bulls 125-122 at Chase Center on Thursday. Klay Thompson led the way for the Dubs with 25 points and five 3-pointers, while Draymond Green recorded his first triple double of the season (11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists) before fouling out. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW SAS 33-29 13-50 9th in West 15th in West PTS: 118.7 (6th) PTS: 112.4 (22nd) REB: 47.0 (2nd) REB: 43.3 (18th) AST: 29.1 (4th) AST: 29.8 (2nd)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Icon Edition

SAS: City Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

SAS: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (right ankle sprain) is out. Trayce Jackson-Davis (right ankle sprain) is questionable). Team Notes

SAS: Victor Wembanyama (right ankle sprain), Cedi Osman (left ankle sprain) and Charles Bassey (left acl tear) are out. Team Notes

LOONEY'S 289-GAME STREAK

Kevon Looney played in 289 consecutive games for the Warriors, including the regular season and playoffs — the fifth-longest streak in franchise history — before not being in the lineup in Thursday's loss to the Bulls. Looney was healthy and available to play in that game too, but wasn't deployed by Head Coach Steve Kerr. Before Thursday, Looney last missed a game in the 2020-21 season and played back-to-back 82-game seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW SAS PTS: Curry (26.9) PTS: Wembanyama (20.7) REB: Green (7.1) REB: Wembanyama (10.2) AST: Paul (7.1) AST: Jones (5.9)