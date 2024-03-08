Game Preview: Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs - 3/9/24

FIRST OF TWO STRAIGHT VS. SAN ANTONIO
The Warriors will conclude their three-game homestand by hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday (5:30 p.m.). The Dubs and Spurs will both likely be without their best player, as both Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama are dealing with right ankle injuries. Curry suffered his in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to the Chicago Bulls and Wembanyama missed Thursday's game after his diagnosis. According to Head Coach Gregg Popovich, Wembanyama will target a return to the lineup on Monday, as the Warriors and Spurs will play again in San Antonio.
Warriors vs. Spurs
March 9 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors were unable to tie the score with their final shot attempt from beyond halfcourt, losing to the Chicago Bulls 125-122 at Chase Center on Thursday. Klay Thompson led the way for the Dubs with 25 points and five 3-pointers, while Draymond Green recorded his first triple double of the season (11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists) before fouling out. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|SAS
|33-29
|13-50
|9th in West
|15th in West
|PTS: 118.7 (6th)
|PTS: 112.4 (22nd)
|REB: 47.0 (2nd)
|REB: 43.3 (18th)
|AST: 29.1 (4th)
|AST: 29.8 (2nd)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Icon Edition
SAS: City Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green
SAS: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Stephen Curry (right ankle sprain) is out. Trayce Jackson-Davis (right ankle sprain) is questionable). Team Notes
SAS: Victor Wembanyama (right ankle sprain), Cedi Osman (left ankle sprain) and Charles Bassey (left acl tear) are out. Team Notes
LOONEY'S 289-GAME STREAK
Kevon Looney played in 289 consecutive games for the Warriors, including the regular season and playoffs — the fifth-longest streak in franchise history — before not being in the lineup in Thursday's loss to the Bulls. Looney was healthy and available to play in that game too, but wasn't deployed by Head Coach Steve Kerr. Before Thursday, Looney last missed a game in the 2020-21 season and played back-to-back 82-game seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|SAS
|PTS: Curry (26.9)
|PTS: Wembanyama (20.7)
|REB: Green (7.1)
|REB: Wembanyama (10.2)
|AST: Paul (7.1)
|AST: Jones (5.9)
SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT
Without Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs will turn to Devin Vassell, who has led the team in scoring in 12 of their last 18 games, including a seven-game streak. Vassell is averaging 23.0 points over that 18-game span, shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three. Keldon Johnson could also see an increased role, averaging 15.9 points this season and scoring 22 points in the first meeting against the Warriors. With a 13-50 record, the Spurs are the first team in the Western Conference to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.