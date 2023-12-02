Warriors Fall Victim to Second Half Clippers Comeback

The Warriors led for over 47 minutes of the game, but a Paul George step-back 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the game gave the Clippers their first lead and the Warriors missed an attempt on the other end as time expired, resulting in a 113-112 loss in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Highlights: Clippers 113 - Warriors 112 | 12/2/23

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 22 Green - 9 Curry - 11 Green - 21 Looney - 8 Green - 4 Moody - 21 Podziemski/Thompson - 6 Four tied - 3

LAC

Points Rebounds Assists George - 25 Leonard - 8 Harden - 9 Harden - 21 Zubac - 7 Leonard - 7 Leonard - 20 George/Westbrook - 6 George - 6

GREEN 1ST QUARTER SPLASH PARTY

Draymond Green opened the game by hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter, missing just one 3-point attempt over that stretch. Green's four made 3-pointers are a season-high and he hasn't hit that many threes in a game since Jan. 16 2019, against the New Orleans Pelicans. The last time he made four triples in a quarter was against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 2 2016. This season, Green already has more games with multiple made 3-pointers (7) than he had all of last season (6). Green tallied 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in the first quarter and was a plus-nine in just under eight minutes.

Green finished with season-highs in scoring (21 points), rebounding (9 rebounds) and made 3-pointers (4).

Draymond Green Cooking Early

CURRY'S 8-0 RUN EXTENDS LEAD TO 19

In the final 1:01 of the first half, Stephen Curry went on a personal 8-0 run to extend the Warriors' lead to 19 points (67-48). With the shot clock winding down, Curry evaded two defenders with an array of dribble moves before hitting a step-back rainbow 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of 6'8 forward Daniel Theis. Curry was in awe of the maneuver he had just pulled off, putting his hands on his head with his mouth ajar as he went back down the court. The two-time scoring champ launched his second three over former Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard, with Terrance Mann also in the vicinity. Finally, Curry hit Mann with a post fadeaway in the paint. Curry finished the half with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Stephen Curry Beats the Double From Deep

THOMPSON STOPS THIRD QUARTER BLEEDING

The Warriors had a once 22-point lead cut to two in the third quarter. However, Klay Thompson ended the frame with five straight points to regain a seven-point advantage. The Dubs were outscored by 12 in the quarter (37-25) and shot just 36 percent from the field (9-for-25), compared to 55 percent (12-for-22) for the Clippers.

CURRY'S 900TH CAREER GAME

On Saturday, Stephen Curry became the first Warrior in franchise history to reach 900 career regular-season games played. Among active players, he is the 24th player to reach 900 career games played and none of them have played more games with one franchise than Curry.

Postgame Warriors Talks

Postgame Warriors Talk: Draymond Green - 12/2/23

Postgame Warriors Talk: Moses Moody – 12/2/23

Postgame Warriors Talk: Brandin Podziemski – 12/2/23

UP NEXT

The Warriors return to Chase Center to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Draymond Green Broadcaster Bobblehead.

Draymond Green Broadcaster Bobblehead Reaction

MORE NOTABLES: