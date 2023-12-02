Warriors Fall Victim to Second Half Clippers Comeback

The Warriors led for over 47 minutes of the game, but a Paul George step-back 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the game gave the Clippers their first lead and the Warriors missed an attempt on the other end as time expired, resulting in a 113-112 loss in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Highlights: Clippers 113 - Warriors 112 | 12/2/23
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 22
|Green - 9
|Curry - 11
|Green - 21
|Looney - 8
|Green - 4
|Moody - 21
|Podziemski/Thompson - 6
|Four tied - 3
LAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|George - 25
|Leonard - 8
|Harden - 9
|Harden - 21
|Zubac - 7
|Leonard - 7
|Leonard - 20
|George/Westbrook - 6
|George - 6
GREEN 1ST QUARTER SPLASH PARTY
Draymond Green opened the game by hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter, missing just one 3-point attempt over that stretch. Green's four made 3-pointers are a season-high and he hasn't hit that many threes in a game since Jan. 16 2019, against the New Orleans Pelicans. The last time he made four triples in a quarter was against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 2 2016. This season, Green already has more games with multiple made 3-pointers (7) than he had all of last season (6). Green tallied 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in the first quarter and was a plus-nine in just under eight minutes.
Green finished with season-highs in scoring (21 points), rebounding (9 rebounds) and made 3-pointers (4).
Draymond Green Cooking Early
CURRY'S 8-0 RUN EXTENDS LEAD TO 19
In the final 1:01 of the first half, Stephen Curry went on a personal 8-0 run to extend the Warriors' lead to 19 points (67-48). With the shot clock winding down, Curry evaded two defenders with an array of dribble moves before hitting a step-back rainbow 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of 6'8 forward Daniel Theis. Curry was in awe of the maneuver he had just pulled off, putting his hands on his head with his mouth ajar as he went back down the court. The two-time scoring champ launched his second three over former Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard, with Terrance Mann also in the vicinity. Finally, Curry hit Mann with a post fadeaway in the paint. Curry finished the half with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting.
Stephen Curry Beats the Double From Deep
THOMPSON STOPS THIRD QUARTER BLEEDING
The Warriors had a once 22-point lead cut to two in the third quarter. However, Klay Thompson ended the frame with five straight points to regain a seven-point advantage. The Dubs were outscored by 12 in the quarter (37-25) and shot just 36 percent from the field (9-for-25), compared to 55 percent (12-for-22) for the Clippers.
CURRY'S 900TH CAREER GAME
On Saturday, Stephen Curry became the first Warrior in franchise history to reach 900 career regular-season games played. Among active players, he is the 24th player to reach 900 career games played and none of them have played more games with one franchise than Curry.
UP NEXT
The Warriors return to Chase Center to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Draymond Green Broadcaster Bobblehead.
Draymond Green Broadcaster Bobblehead Reaction
MORE NOTABLES:
- The Warriors fall to 5-5 on the road this season.
- The Clippers even the regular season series 1-1 … The next meeting is on Dec. 14 at Crypto.com Arena.
- Golden State is now 1-2 in games decided by one point this season and 2-4 in games decided by three-or-fewer.
- Golden State had 31 assists, the team’s second-straight game with 30-or-more assists and seventh time overall.
- The Warriors used their ninth different starting lineup of the season … It marked the fifth-straight game they’ve used a different starting lineup.
- The Clippers 22 points in the first quarter was tied for an opponent season-low in the first quarter (11/14 vs. Minnesota).
- Stephen Curry, playing in his 900th career game, recorded his second double-double of the season with a team-high 22 points to go along with season-high 11 assists.
- Draymond Green scored a season-high 21 points and added a season-high tying nine rebounds … The last time Green scored 20-or-more points was 12/25/19 vs. Houston (20 points) … The Warriors are 23-6 all-time when Green scores 20-plus points.
- Moses Moody made his fourth start of the season, notching a season-best 21 points … Moody has scored 20-plus points five times in his career, three of those in starts.
- Gary Payton II (right calf strain), Chris Paul (left lower leg nerve contusion) and Andrew Wiggins (right finger soreness) all missed their second straight game.