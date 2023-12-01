Warriors Cap Celebration of Veteran Trio with Win Over Clippers on Klay - Curry - Dray Day

On a game date (11/30/23) that coincided with the jersey numbers of the Warriors’ veteran trio, Klay Thompson (No. 11), Stephen Curry (No. 30) and Draymond Green (No. 23) all made key plays down the stretch in Thursday’s 120-114 victory over the Clippers.
Thompson scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Curry helped fend off a late Clippers comeback attempt with some nice drives and finishes and Green did a little bit of everything as the Warriors picked up their third straight home win in their first of two consecutive games against the division rival Clippers.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. LA Clippers
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 26
|Podziemski - 8
|Curry - 8
|Thompson - 22
|Curry - 7
|Green - 5
|Kuminga - 17
|Thompson/Kuminga - 6
|Saric - 5
LAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Leonard - 23
|Zubac - 13
|George - 10
|Harden - 18
|Westbrook - 11
|Harden - 7
|Zubac - 18
|Leonard - 7
|Westbrook - 6
VETERAN TRIO COMES THROUGH
As well as Curry, Thompson and Green finished the game, the start of the second longest-tenured teammate trio in NBA history may have been better. Green knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game and had eight of the team’s first 13 points before his long-time teammates got going, and together the trio scored 18 of the Dubs’ first 20 points.
The Dubs led by as many 18 points in the first half, but after the Clippers rallied to get back within four points in the third period, the Splash Brothers scored seven straight points to push the lead back into double-digits. And while the Clippers remained on the verge of making a run at it, the Dubs and their veteran trio never allowed Los Angeles to get closer than five points down the stretch. Curry led the way with a game-high 26 points, Thompson finished with 22 and Green finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists.
A highlight-reel play by Stephen Curry!
DUBS DEPTH ON DISPLAY
With injuries to Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II leaving the Dubs without three mainstays of their rotation, the Warriors’ reserves stepped up once again. Jonathan Kuminga had 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Rookie Brandin Podziemski and veteran big Dario Saric joined Kuminga in double figures off the bench with 13 points apiece, and that trio was especially effective in the first half, going a combined 11-for-12 from the field with each going 2-for-2 from distance. For the game, Warriors reserves outscored those of the Clippers 44-29.
Brandin Podziemski with the great play!
HOT START FROM DISTANCE
That the Warriors were able to build a lead early had a lot to do with their 3-point shooting. Six of the seven Dubs who scored in double-figures made multiple 3-pointers, and the team overall made 10 of their first 16 3-point attempts. Kuminga was 3-for-5 from distance, matching Curry for the team-high in threes, and Thompson, Green, Saric, Podziemski made two treys apiece. Although the Dubs cooled down from distance, they still made three more threes than the Clippers, who got five made treys from Harden in the game.
UP NEXT
The Warriors will play the Clippers once again on Saturday, this time in Los Angeles with a matinee 1 p.m. tipoff. Following that weekend matchup, the Dubs will come back to Chase Center to host the Trail Blazers on Wednesday for a game that was recently scheduled following the conclusion of Group Play of the NBA In-Season Tournament, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Draymond Green bobblehead.
Postgame Warriors Talk
MORE NOTABLES ...
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ sixth-straight home win over the Clippers… The Warriors have won 20 of their last 24 home games vs. the Clippers.
- Golden State shot 50 percent-or-higher from the field for the fourth game on the season, improving to 4-0 in those contests.
- The Warriors dished out 30-plus assists for the sixth time this season, improving to 5-1 in those contests.
- Golden State committed nine turnovers, one shy of the team’s season-low mark (eight, 11/20 vs. HOU).
- The Warriors had seven players score in double-figures for the second time this season (prev. 11/16 vs. OKC).
- The Warriors allowed an opponent-season high 37 fourth-quarter points to the Clippers (prev. 35, 11/20 vs. HOU).
- The Warriors recorded their 487th consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.
- 11.30.23 – the jersey numbers of Klay Thompson (#11), Stephen Curry (#30) and Draymond Green (#23)... The three have played together with the Golden State Warriors since the 2012-13 season, achieving numerous accomplishments, including four NBA championships and six NBA Finals appearances… The first game all three played in was Green’s NBA debut on October 31, 2012, an 87-85 win at Phoenix.
- Stephen Curry has now made at least one three-pointer in 262 consecutive regular season games, extending his NBA-record streak (began on 12/1/18 at DET).
- He posted a game-high 26 points and has scored 25-or-more points in 13 of his 17 games played this season.
- He dished out a season-high eights assists (prev. seven, 11/3 at OKC).
- Klay Thompson has now scored 20-or-more points in four of his last five games.
- He scored 10 of his 22 points in the games fourth quarter, marking his fourth quarter of double-figure scoring on the season.
- Kevon Looney played in his 212th consecutive regular season game, the second-longest active streak in the NBA… He’s played in 247 consecutive games (regular season and playoffs), passing Antwan Jamison for sole possession of the seventh-longest games played streak in franchise history.
- Draymond Green sank a season-high tying two threes (done six times), posting his fourth game of double-figure scoring.
- He extended his career-best free throw streak to 18-consecutive makes before missing his second attempt with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter.
- Jonathan Kuminga made a season-high three 3-point baskets (prev. one, multiple times) and also dished out a season-high three assists (prev. two, multiple times).
- He grabbed a season-high tying six rebounds (done three times).
- He scored in double-figures for the 13th game this season.
- Dario Šarić dished out a season-high-tying five assists (10/29 at HOU).
- Brandin Podziemski grabbed a season-high tying eight rebounds (done three times).
- Moses Moody made his third appearance in the starting lineup, recording a season-high 28 minutes (prev. 23, 11/16 vs. OKC).
- He scored in double-figures for the eighth time this season.
- Andrew Wiggins (right finger soreness) missed his first game of the season after starting all 18 games.
- Chris Paul missed his first game of the season after suffering a right calf strain in the Nov. 28th game at Sacramento (left the game with 19 seconds left in the first quarter and did not return)… Paul had played in the first 18 games of the season.
- Gary Payton II (right calf strain) missed his fifth game of the season, first due to the current injury (other games missed: one due to illness on 11/8 and three due to a left foot strain - 11/18, 11/20, 11/22).