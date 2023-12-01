Warriors Cap Celebration of Veteran Trio with Win Over Clippers on Klay - Curry - Dray Day

On a game date (11/30/23) that coincided with the jersey numbers of the Warriors’ veteran trio, Klay Thompson (No. 11), Stephen Curry (No. 30) and Draymond Green (No. 23) all made key plays down the stretch in Thursday’s 120-114 victory over the Clippers.

Thompson scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Curry helped fend off a late Clippers comeback attempt with some nice drives and finishes and Green did a little bit of everything as the Warriors picked up their third straight home win in their first of two consecutive games against the division rival Clippers.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. LA Clippers

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 26 Podziemski - 8 Curry - 8 Thompson - 22 Curry - 7 Green - 5 Kuminga - 17 Thompson/Kuminga - 6 Saric - 5

LAC

Points Rebounds Assists Leonard - 23 Zubac - 13 George - 10 Harden - 18 Westbrook - 11 Harden - 7 Zubac - 18 Leonard - 7 Westbrook - 6

VETERAN TRIO COMES THROUGH

As well as Curry, Thompson and Green finished the game, the start of the second longest-tenured teammate trio in NBA history may have been better. Green knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game and had eight of the team’s first 13 points before his long-time teammates got going, and together the trio scored 18 of the Dubs’ first 20 points.

The Dubs led by as many 18 points in the first half, but after the Clippers rallied to get back within four points in the third period, the Splash Brothers scored seven straight points to push the lead back into double-digits. And while the Clippers remained on the verge of making a run at it, the Dubs and their veteran trio never allowed Los Angeles to get closer than five points down the stretch. Curry led the way with a game-high 26 points, Thompson finished with 22 and Green finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists.

A highlight-reel play by Stephen Curry!

DUBS DEPTH ON DISPLAY

With injuries to Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II leaving the Dubs without three mainstays of their rotation, the Warriors’ reserves stepped up once again. Jonathan Kuminga had 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Rookie Brandin Podziemski and veteran big Dario Saric joined Kuminga in double figures off the bench with 13 points apiece, and that trio was especially effective in the first half, going a combined 11-for-12 from the field with each going 2-for-2 from distance. For the game, Warriors reserves outscored those of the Clippers 44-29.

Brandin Podziemski with the great play!

HOT START FROM DISTANCE

That the Warriors were able to build a lead early had a lot to do with their 3-point shooting. Six of the seven Dubs who scored in double-figures made multiple 3-pointers, and the team overall made 10 of their first 16 3-point attempts. Kuminga was 3-for-5 from distance, matching Curry for the team-high in threes, and Thompson, Green, Saric, Podziemski made two treys apiece. Although the Dubs cooled down from distance, they still made three more threes than the Clippers, who got five made treys from Harden in the game.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will play the Clippers once again on Saturday, this time in Los Angeles with a matinee 1 p.m. tipoff. Following that weekend matchup, the Dubs will come back to Chase Center to host the Trail Blazers on Wednesday for a game that was recently scheduled following the conclusion of Group Play of the NBA In-Season Tournament, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Draymond Green bobblehead.

