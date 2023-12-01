SeaDubs By the Numbers: Tied Atop G-League Standings

The Santa Cruz Warriors opened their 2023-24 G-League campaign with five consecutive wins, beating the Stockton Kings 125-114 on Nov.10, Salt Lake City Stars twice and G-League Ignite twice before dropping their final game of the month against the Ontario Clippers on Nov. 27. The SeaDubs are tied with the Indiana Mat Ants for the league's best record and are a perfect 3-0 at home.

Read below for a statistical breakdown of the month.

52

Rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis (28) and Brandin Podziemski (24) combined for 52 points in their first-ever G-League game, a 125-114 victory over the Stockton Kings on Nov. 10. Jackson-Davis and Podziemski were the two highest scorers in the contest and were both very efficient, with Jackson-Davis shooting 11-for-13 from the field and Podziemski going 10-for-19. Jackson-Davis has played in three games for Santa Cruz, averaging 19.0 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game. Podziemski has yet to play another game with the SeaDubs, as both have spent most of their time with Golden State.

140

The SeaDubs hit 20 3-pointers and scored a season-high 140 points in their 140-126 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars on Nov. 21. Gui Santos (27 points, four 3-pointers) and Lester Quinones (25 points, four 3-pointers) combined for 52 points and eight treys.

123.2

Averaging 123.2 points per contest, the SeaDubs are one of three teams averaging over 120 points per game, joining the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (129.3 PPG) and Lakeland Magic (124.4 PPG). Santa Cruz also ranks second in field goals made (46.8 FGM) and field goal percentage (50.2 FG%).

19.6

Among SeaDubs with multiple games played, Lester Quinones is the team's leading scorer, averaging 19.6 points per contest. Quinones is tied for 30th in the league in scoring. Santa Cruz has two other players averaging at least 18 points per game, Trayce Jackson-Davis (19.0 PPG) and Gui Santos. (18.8 PPG).

32.2

The SeaDubs lead the league in assists per game, averaging 32.2 dimes per game. Kendric Davis averages a team-high 7.2 assists, ranking ninth in the league.

51.8