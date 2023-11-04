Warriors Win Thriller in Opener of In-Season Tournament

For the second game in a row, the Warriors won behind a go-ahead shot with 0.2 seconds left on the clock. This time, it was Stephen Curry with the game-winner, lifting the Dubs to a 141-139 victory in Oklahoma City on Friday in the opener of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

THE GAME-WINNER

With the game tied at 139-139, Curry waited to attack the basket near court as the clocked ticked to under 10 seconds. With about four seconds left, Curry began his drive to the rim and flipped a shot toward the basket. The ball banked and rattled in, and although initially basket interference was called on Draymond Green, the call was eventually overturned and the Dubs went up by two a little less than 48 hours after a Klay Thompson jumper with 0.2 seconds left lifted the Dubs to a win over the Kings.

Stephen Curry Game-Winner

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 30 Curry - 8 Paul - 13 Saric - 20 Saric - 6 Curry - 7 Kuminga - 19 Green/Wiggins - 5 Looney - 4

OKC

Points Rebounds Assists Dort - 29 Holmgren - 8 Jal. Williams - 8 Holmgren - 24 Jay. Williams - 5 Holmgren - 5 Giddey / Jal. Williams - 18 Giddey / Dort - 5 Giddey - 4

POINTS APLENTY

The Thunder made their first six shots of the game and shot better than 60 percent for the contest, and the Warriors weren’t that far behind at 53.3 percent shooting for the game. Both teams scored over 30 points in each of the fourth quarters, and while neither defense was effective for much of the game, the Dubs meant the moment in crunch time. Down by six with four minutes left in the game, the Warriors allowed just one made field goal the rest of the way. Curry led the way with 30 points while Chris Paul overcame a subpar shooting outing by handing out 13 assists without issuing any turnovers.

SARIC AND KUMINGA PROVIDE A BOOST

Warriors reserve big man packed a punch off the bench, scoring 11 of his season-high 20 points in the opening quarter. Saric made three 3-pointers in the opening quarter and ended up with four for the game.

What a shot by Dario Saric

While Saric made his presence felt in the first half, Kuminga got going in the second half. After the Thunder surged ahead in the third quarter to take a seven-point lead – their largest lead of the game – the athletic forward helped keep the Dubs in the game. At one point, Kuminga, who finished with 19 points, scored seven-straight points late in the third quarter, and the Dubs went into the final period tied with the Thunder at 106-106.

Jonathan Kuminga with one of the day's best plays!

3-POINT PARTY

As a team, the Warriors shot 18-for-40 on 3-pointers. Curry led the way with five 3-pointers, Klay Thompson (18 points) matched Saric with four and both Draymond Green (15 points) and Moses Moody (8 points) each connected on two.

Stephen Curry hits from way downtown

The Thunder actually shot a better percentage (51.7% to 45.0%) on threes than the Dubs, thanks in large part to Luguentz Dort, who was a perfect 6-for-6 from distance for 29 points. Rookie Chet Holmgren also made both of his 3-point attempts and finished with a career-best 24 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT OPENER FOR WEST GROUP C

All of the NBA games on Friday were part of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, and the Warriors-Thunder matchup was the only game that was part of West Group C, as the Kings, Spurs and Timberwolves play their tournament openers next Friday. Each team’s home court will take on a new look for these tournament games, and in Oklayhoma City the hardwood was blue with a rendering of the NBA Cup – the trophy awarded to the tournament champion – at halfcourt. For Draymond Green, the game had a postseason game feel to it.

“That’s two teams trying to win a playoff game … Very intense!” Green said in his postgame press conference. “You just saw two teams competing … It was a fun game to play in, the intensity level was there. So job well done to the NBA adding this kind of excitement in November.”

The Warriors’ remaining Group Play schedule is Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota, Nov. 24 vs. San Antonio and Nov. 28 at Sacramento. Should the Warriors win their group or grab the Western Conference’s lone wildcard spot, they would then advance to the tournament quarterfinals in early December. For more information on the NBA In-Season Tournament, click here.

UP NEXT

Now 5-1 on the season, including 4-0 on the road, the Warriors will continue their road trip on Sunday when they visit the Cavaliers (2-4).

