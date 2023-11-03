Warriors Talk: Players Preview Inaugural In-Season Tournament

On Friday, the Warriors will begin the group stage of the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors and Thunder were drawn into West Group C, joining the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs. All 30 teams were split into six groups, three in the Western Conference and three in the East.

These tournament games will also count towards the regular season standings. Every Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 3-28 (except Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when no games will be played) will be a 'tournament night,' where only group play games will be played.

Warriors Are Ready For The Start Of The In-Season Tournament

Beginning on Dec. 4, the winner of each group, along with one wildcard from each conference, will start a single elimination knockout round. The winners of the quarterfinals will head to Las Vegas for the neutral-site semifinals on Dec. 7 and the last two teams remaining will play in the championship game on Dec. 9, the only game in the tournament that doesn’t count toward regular season standings. The winner of the inaugural iIn-sSeason tTournament will receive the first-ever ‘NBA Cup.’

“I’m excited for it. It’s something new. Every time they add something, it’s been good, like the play-in game.” - Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins is very optimistic about the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. Wiggins compared the freshness of the tournament to the Play-In tournament — instituted in the 2020-21 season — which features seventh through 10th place to determine the final two seeds in each conference for the Playoffs. The In-Season Tournament, however, doesn't have playoff implications aside from the typical regular season stakes. Each team will still play 82 regular season games besides the two finalists, who will play an 83rd.

“As a fan of this league, you have something that’s going to up the competition” - Draymond Green

Draymond Green believes the In-Season Tournament will enhance the competition during the early parts of the regular season.

“Any time as a competitor when there’s something you can go after, it’s motivating,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area. "It’s not always easy to get up for game 14. It’s easier when you’re going after something.”

That something is the first-ever NBA Cup. During tournament games — occurring on Tuesdays and Fridays — each court will feature the NBA Cup along with the home team's logo at center-court as a reminder of what's at stake. The Warriors will also wear their new City Edition uniforms during home games, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the San Francisco cable car, a staple of culture and transportation in the city.

“Every time I play, I play to win. I don’t think anyone in that locker room is playing not to win,” -Chris Paul

Chris Paul brings a winner’s mentality with him to the Bay, joining a Warriors team that has won four championships in the past nine seasons. Paul believes the entire roster is always focused on winning no matter the stage. Paul and Draymond Green vowed to General Manager Mike Dunleavy that the Warriors will win the first-ever NBA Cup, hopefully adding it to the collection of trophies the franchise has accumulated.

“It’s a stamp of the teams that are playing well early in the year. You want to get off to a good start.” - Stephen Curry

A motto for Stephen Curry and the Dubs from training camp and preseason that has carried over to the regular season is establishing a winning foundation with this new group. Curry has emphasized getting off to a good start, particularly on the road, and the Warriors have responded by winning their first three road games and having a 4-1 record overall. The two-time MVP has led the charge averaging 31.0 points on 54-46-93 splits. He believes the In-Season Tournament can serve as a barometer for how the team is trending during the early stages of the season to ensure that they are on pace to achieve the ultimate goal of a Championship in June. In the meantime, the Dubs have another trophy to gun for.

“It’ll be fun to have something extra to play for early in the year," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Stephen Curry Breaks Another NBA Record

“I’m definitely trying to win it. If you can get extra money, you take it.” - Jonathan Kuminga

If competitive nature wasn't enough internal motivation, which it clearly seems to be for the Warriors, the In-Season tournament will have financial incentives tied to how far teams advance. For teams that advance to the knockout rounds, all their players will receive prize pool money, with increasing allocations depending on how far their team progresses in the tournament. Draymond Green, when asked about the tournament instantly knew how much money was at stake for the champion.

“I’ll be extremely excited to get that 500 grand check,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area.

CURRY AND GREEN'S TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green made their official predictions for the group stage of the tournament. Below are their picks for each group with one wildcard for each conference.

West Group A:

Curry: Suns

Green: Lakers

West Group B:

Curry: Mavericks

Green: Clippers

West Group C:

Curry: Warriors

Green: Warriors

West Wildcard:

Curry: Lakers

Green: Nuggets

East Group A:

Curry: Cavaliers

Green: Cavaliers

East Group B:

Curry: Heat

Green: Bucks

East Group C:

Curry: Celtics

Green: Celtics