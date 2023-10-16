Kuminga Becomes Preseason's Top Scorer in Overtime Win Over Kings

The Warriors move to 3-0 in preseason play, defeating the Kings in Sacramento 121-115 on Sunday. The Dubs had five players in double-figures, led by Jonathan Kuminga's 28 points and Andrew Wiggins' 20 points in 22 minutes.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Kuminga - 28 Looney - 14 Podziemski - 4 Wiggins - 20 Kuminga - 6 Quinones - 4 Quinones - 18 Podziemski - 6 Looney - 3

SAC

Points Rebounds Assists Sabonis - 19 Sabonis - 11 Fox - 6 Fox - 17 Murray - 6 Sabonis - 5 Lyles - 11 Vezenkov - 6 Len - 4

PRESEASON'S TOP SCORER

Jonathan Kuminga has led the Warriors in scoring for three consecutive games and after his 28-point performance on Sunday, he has now scored more total points (78) than any player this preseason. Kuminga was again ultra-aggressive, attempting 17 free throws and making 13.

NEW STARTING FIVE

For the first time this preseason, the Warriors trotted out a new starting lineup on Sunday. With Stephen Curry and Chris Paul inactive, the Dubs inserted Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski into the first five. Kuminga led the team in scoring in their first two contests (24 points on Oct. 7, 26 points on Oct. 15) and Podziemski was coming off a double-double (10 points, 10 assists) against the Lakers on Friday.

Kuminga scored 28 points in 34 minutes, while Podziemski scored four points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in 31 minutes.



THOMPSON STEPS UP

Missing a combined 21 All-Star appearances in the backcourt in Curry and Paul's absence, five-time All-Star Klay Thompson left his imprint on the game early. Thompson was an early offensive focal point, scoring nine of the Warriors' first 18 points. Each of his first three baskets had a high degree of difficulty. He got the Dubs in the score column with a heavily contested fadeaway three from the right corner. Thompson again operated on the right side of the court for his second bucket, spinning into another fadeaway jumper. Then, without taking a dribble, he curled from the right side to the left for a left-wing triple in Malik Monk's face.

Thompson finished with 12 points, three assists and was a plus-seven in 16 minutes of action.

LOONEY CONTINUES REBOUNDING WAYS AGAINST KINGS

Kevon Looney was the leading rebounder in 5-of-7 games during the Warriors vs. Kings 2023 first-round series, including three games in which he eclipsed 20 rebounds. In Sunday's preseason matchup, Looney grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass in 23 minutes. His rebounding was instrumental in the Warriors advancing to the second round last season — he will look to continue being one of the league's most effective on the glass this season.