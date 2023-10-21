Warriors Preseason Winning Streak Snapped by Spurs in Finale

Moses Moody led a fourth-quarter surge with 12 of his team-high 18 points in the final frame, but ultimately, the Warriors dropped their preseason finale against the San Antonio Spurs 122-117 on Friday at Chase Center. This was their only preseason loss, after winning their previous four games. The Warriors rallied to cut a once 18-point deficit to three but ultimately couldn't close the gap any further.

Preseason Highlights: Spurs 122 - Warriors 117 | 10/20/23

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Moody - 18 Moody - 8 Joseph - 5 Šarić - 17 Kuminga - 6 Kuminga - 5 Kuminga - 13 4-tied - 5 Paul - 5

SAS

Points Rebounds Assists Wembanyama - 19 Sochan - 11 Jones - 8 Collins - 13 Johnson - 7 Sochan - 6 Vassell - 14 2 -tied - 4 Collins - 4

CURRY TIPS OFF AGAINST 7’4 WEMBANYAMA

At 7'4 with an eight-foot wingspan, rookie Victor Wembanyama, the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, is one of the league's tallest players. In a clash of David vs. Goliath, 6'3 guard Stephen Curry, with a big grin on his face, squared off against Wembenyama for the opening tipoff. Curry did his best, but the height disadvantage was far too much to overcome.

Wembanyama set an early tone for the Spurs in his first game at Chase Center with 12 points and three blocks in the first quarter alone. He led all scorers with 19 points and blocked a game-high five shots in just under 21 minutes of action.

On the other hand, Curry cooled off after his 30-point explosion on Wednesday, scoring 11 points on 11 shots in 20 minutes.

KUMINGA FINISHES PRESEASON STRONG

Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors in scoring in each of their first three preseason games. On Friday, Kuminga started strong with 12 first-half points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting. With 8:35 remaining in the second quarter, he used ample arc to hit a fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arms of Wembanyama after freeing himself with a spin move.

Kuminga finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes.

ŠARIĆ'S EFFICIENT SHOOTING

Dario Šarić came within one point of the team-high in scoring with 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting in 21 minutes. Šarić also joined Moody (4-of-6 from three) as the only Warriors to make multiple 3-pointers, hitting 2-of-4 form downtown.