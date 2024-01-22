Game Preview: Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks - 1/24/24

WITH HEAVY HEARTS, WARRIORS’ SEASON RESUMES ON WEDNESDAY

After missing over a week of action due to the tragic passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the Warriors are set to return to play on Wednesday, hosting the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center. The Warriors will be playing with heavy hearts due to a tragedy that affected so many within the organization, as well as the NBA and international basketball community as well.

As for the Warriors-Hawks matchup, it will be the first of this season’s two head-to-head meetings between the two clubs. In the Hawks’ previous visit to Chase Center, the Warriors won a double overtime thriller, 143-141, on Kevon Looney’s game-winning putback on Jan. 2. 2023.

EDUCATORS NIGHT AT CHASE CENTER

Wednesday's game is Educators Night at Chase Center and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Warriors Retro Lunchbox, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.

LAST TIME OUT

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green back in the lineup, the Warriors lost to a short-handed Grizzlies team 116-107 in Memphis on Monday. The Warriors shot 30 fewer free throws than the Grizzlies (40-10) — their largest free-throw discrepancy of the season. The Dubs' second unit has outscored the opposing bench in 31-of-40 games this season but were outscored by Memphis' reserves 57-35. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW ATL 18-22 18-24 12th in West 10th in East PTS: 117.2 (11th) PTS: 120.0 (5th) REB: 46.1 (4th) REB: 44.7 (8th) AST: 28.2 (6th) AST: 25.6 (t-20th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: City Edition

ATL: Statement Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Dario Šarić and Kevon Looney

ATL: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: TBD. Team Notes

ATL: TBD. Team Notes

WELCOME BACK, DRAYMOND GREEN

After missing the last 16 games, 12 due to league suspension and the rest ramping up for his return, Draymond Green was back in the Warriors lineup on Monday. Green came off the bench and hit his first shot, a 3-pointer, finishing with seven points, seven rebounds and four assists. He was a plus-one in his 23 and a half minutes of action.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Draymond Green - 1/15/24

TEAM LEADERS

GSW ATL PTS: Curry (27.1) PTS: Young (26.9) REB: Looney (7.2) REB: Capela (10.4) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Young (10.8)

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Atlanta Hawks' strength is in their backcourt. Star guard Trae Young (eighth in scoring, 26.9 PPG; second in assists, 10.8 APG) joins Luka Doncic (second in scoring, 33.6 PPG; third in assists 9.2 APG) as the only players ranking in the top 10 in points and assists. Young is also second among guards in double-doubles (26), only trailing Tyrese Haliburton. Next to Young in the Hawks' backcourt is Dejounte Murray, amidst the most efficient volume 3-point shooting season of his career (38.2 3PT%, 6.0 3PA). Murray is averaging 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season.