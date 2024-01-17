Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević Passes Away

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević (DAY-ahn mi-lo-yo-vihch) was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner. Despite life-saving efforts, Milojević, 46, passed away late Wednesday morning.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” said Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

Milojević was in his third season as an assistant coach with the Warriors and was a member of the team’s coaching staff during Golden State’s run to the 2022 NBA Championship. Before joining the Warriors, Milojević spent the 2021 season as head coach of KK Budućnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro.

Prior to KK Budućnost, Milojević served as the head coach for KK Mega Basket in Belgrade, Serbia, for eight seasons (2012-20). In December 2019, he was named an assistant coach for the Serbian national team under Igor Kokoškov. Milojević was a member of the Atlanta Hawks Summer League staff in 2016, the San Antonio Spurs in 2017 and the Houston Rockets in 2018.