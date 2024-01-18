Curry Second Among West Guards in Third All-Star Voting Returns

Stephen Curry remains second among Western Conference guards in the third returns of NBA All-Star voting. Curry is one of six Western Conference players with over two million All-Star votes (2,616,154 votes).

WESTERN CONFERENCE GUARDS RACE

*Only two guards can start*

Luka Doncic (3,205,375 votes) Stephen Curry (2,616,154 votes) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2,331,113 votes)

Plays of the Week | Kuminga's Dunks, Curry's Dimes and Much More

Curry is averaging 26.7 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and 4.9 assists per game this season. Curry ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring and has 15 30-point games. He has scored at least 25 points in six of his last eight games and led the Warriors in scoring in 28 of their 40 games.

Stephen Curry dials from long distance

The all-time leader in made threes also leads the league in total made 3-pointers (167) and made 3-pointers per game (4.5) this season. Curry (39.7 3PT%) is one of three players averaging at least 26 points per game and shooting over 39 percent from three this season, joining Kevin Durant (28.9 PPG, 47.1 3PT%) and De'Aaron Fox (28.0 PPG, 39.6 3PT%).

Stephen Curry hits from way downtown

Curry's sharpshooting is also evident at the free throw line. Among players attempting at least two free throws per game, Curry has the league's highest free throw percentage (5.3 FTA, 92.4 FT%).

This Friday marks the final “3-for-1 Day,” when each fan vote will count three times. Voting will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8:59 p.m. PT.

Fans can vote on the NBA App or NBA.com with NBA ID, the league’s global membership program. Voters in the United States will be automatically entered into the NBA ID All-Star Voting Sweepstakes for the opportunity to win a trip to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star 2024.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 25.