Game Preview: Warriors vs. Spurs - 11/24/23

FINAL HOME GAME OF TOURNAMENT'S GROUP STAGE

Needing to win both of their remaining In-Season Tournament games to give themselves the best chance of advancing, the Warriors will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday for their final home game of group play. The Warriors are 1-1 during the group stage and seek their first tournament win at Chase Center.

Warriors To Host Spurs in In-Season Tournament on Friday

LAST TIME OUT

Aided by their bench, the Warriors nearly overcame a 23-point deficit but fell to the Suns 123-115 in Phoenix on Wednesday. Klay Thompson eclipsed his previous season-high for the second consecutive game, scoring 23 points and hitting six 3-pointers. For the first time this season, Stephen Curry was held under 20 points and under four made 3-pointers (1 3PM). » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW SAS 7-9 3-12 11th in West 15th in West PTS: 113.9 (13th) PTS: 109.7 (26th) REB: 46.8 (5th) REB: 42.5 (24th) AST: 27.5 (6th) AST: 28.7 (3rd)



PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

SAS: Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (league suspension) is out. Team Notes

SAS: TBD. Team Notes

12-DEEP

Head Coach Steve Kerr believes the Warriors are very deep this season and sees up to 12 players having an argument to be a part of the rotation.

"We've got 12 guys who are not only capable but deserving of rotation minutes and that’s a good problem to have," Kerr said.

Kerr is trying to settle into a nine or 10 man rotation but has been experimenting with different lineup combinations to decide what works best.

"We’re mixing and matching and trying to find combinations that make the most sense," Kerr said. "We’re gathering data and tape, but we do need to settle in on our nine or 10 and go from there."

TEAM LEADERS

GSW SAS PTS: Curry (29.4) PTS: Wembenyama (18.8) REB: Looney (9.2) REB: Wembenyama (9.5) AST: Paul (7.6) AST: Jones (5.3)

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

The San Antonio Spurs are amidst the longest active losing streak in the Western Conference (10 games). The Spurs are last in the league in net rating, ranking 29th in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating. Through three In-Season Tournament games, San Antonio is 0-3 and has a -52 point differential, the worst of any team during the tournament.