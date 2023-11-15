Game Preview: Warriors vs. Thunder - 11/16/23

FIRST OF TWO STRAIGHT VS. THUNDER

The Warriors will begin another regular season miniseries when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 7 p.m. These two teams will play again at Chase Center on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. As members of West Group C, the Warriors and Thunder squared off to open the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, with the Dubs winning 141-139 on Stephen Curry's game-winning layup.

LAST TIME OUT

Without Stephen Curry (right knee soreness), Klay Thompson (ejection), and Draymond Green (ejection), the Warriors fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-101 on Tuesday at Chase Center. Tuesday's game was the Warriors' second In-Season Tournament game and first at Chase Center, as they're now 1-1 in group play. The Dubs have lost four straight games, including a 0-3 start to the homestand and dropped to a 6-6 record overall. Brandin Podziemski (23 points) and Dario Saric (21 points) kept the team afloat as they became the first Warriors duo to score more than 20 points each this season. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW OKC 6-6 7-4 8th in West 5th in West PTS: 114.0 (11th) PTS: 116.5 (6th) REB: 47.0 (5th) REB: 40.5 (29th) AST: 27.1 (8th) AST: 24.8 (21st)



PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

OKC: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (right knee soreness) and Draymond Green (league suspension) are out. Team Notes

OKC: Keyonte Johnson (G League two-way) and Ousmane Dieng (G League on assignment) are out. Team Notes

SARIC'S SEASON-HIGH

Dario Saric scored a season-high 21 points in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His two highest-scoring games this season have come during the In-Season Tournament, as he scored 20 points in 19 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 3. Saric has made six field goals in three different games this season. On Tuesday, he got the starting nod over Kevon Looney and Head Coach Steve Kerr said Saric might receive more starts as he figures out what lineup combinations fit together well.

“It’s a possibility," Kerr said on starting Saric moving forward. "If we’re struggling to score, Dario changes the chess board with his pick-and-pop and ability to stretch the floor."

TEAM LEADERS

GSW OKC PTS: Curry (30.7) PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (29.3) REB: Looney (9.0) REB: Holmgren (7.5) AST: Paul (7.1) AST: Gilgeous-Alexander (5.9)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs by 36 points and are in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 7-4 record. Shai Gilegous-Alexander scored a game-high 28 points and ranks seventh in the league in scoring, averaging 29.3 points per game. Rookie big man Chet Holmgren ranked second in nba.com's latest Rookie of the Year ladder, averaging 15.7 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 2.2 blocks per contest.