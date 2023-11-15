Warriors Announce Holiday Hoops Mini-Plan Packages

The Golden State Warriors announced today the team’s Holiday Hoops Mini-Plans, which feature marquee matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and more. Fans are encouraged to buy early in order to take advantage of the best available prices, which start at $525 for a four-game pack. Holiday Hoops Mini-Plans can be accessed by visiting warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

Beginning tomorrow at 2 p.m., members of the Dub Club will receive exclusive presale access to the Holiday Hoops Mini-Plans. On Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m., Warriors Insiders will receive information to participate in a presale event before the plans become available to the general public at 4 p.m.

Below are the Warriors’ Holiday Hoops Mini-Plans offered this season:

LA Four-Pack: An exciting four-game slate that includes matchups against the Miami Heat on Thursday, December 28, the Detroit Pistons on Friday, January 5, the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, January 24, and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, January 27.

Stars Four-Pack: Featuring games against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, December 30, the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, January 25, the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, January 30, and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, February 10.

Flex Plan: The most flexible option for any fans who want to choose any six remaining games on the schedule to create their own mini-plan.