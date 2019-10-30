Warriors Community Foundation Announces 2019-20 Grant Recipients

The Golden State Warriors today announced the Warriors Community Foundation will donate $1.7 million in grants this season, which tops last year’s $1.5 million as the most-ever awarded in a single season by the foundation. The Warriors Community Foundation has now surpassed $12 million in impact since the foundation’s inception in 2012 to support education and youth development in the Bay Area.

49 Bay Area non-profits, including its annual flagship grants to the Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District make up this year’s grantee roster. The full list of grantees can be viewed HERE.

Over the last few days, Warriors players, coaches and executives have made personal calls to various recipients of the 2019-20 Warriors Community Foundation grants, including forward Glenn Robinson III. Video of his call can be viewed HERE.

“The Warriors Community Foundation is a pillar for Bay Area non-profits who enhance education for our young community citizens,” said Nicole Lacob, Warriors Community Foundation President of the Board. “We recognize that the need for educational equity is at an all-time high, and we are thrilled to deliver our highest single-year donation total in $1.7 million this season, bringing our all-time total over $12 million.”

During pregame tonight, Lacob and fellow board members, will join Warriors Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation Melanie Moore, to present a ceremonial check to Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell, the Superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District, and Dr. Vince Matthews, the Superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, who will receive on behalf of all of this season’s grantee recipients.

“These grants allow us to positively impact so many lives of young people across the Bay Area,” said Moore. “As we embark on a new NBA season, we’re looking forward to supporting our entire education and non-profit ecosystem through these grant donations, and by re-imagining our Oakland headquarters and practice facility as Generation Thrive, a capacity-building resource for non-profit staff and educators.”

The grants will support a range of programs and organizations, including investments in early childhood development, elementary literacy, middle schools, STEM, and college access and persistence. In total, grants will be made to 17 organizations that operate in Alameda County, 15 that serve San Francisco County, and 17 that offer programming in both areas.