Warriors Recall Stephen Curry from Santa Cruz
The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Stephen Curry from the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.
Curry, who has been out since suffering a broken left hand on October 30, practiced with the team in Santa Cruz today. He owns averages of 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 28.0 minutes in four games with Golden State this season.
