Stephen Curry Named 2021 NBA All-Star Starter

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named a starter in the 70th NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Curry will make his seventh All-Star Game appearance (all starts), matching Rick Barry’s franchise record for All-Star starts and trailing only Paul Arizin (10 appearances) and Barry (eight) for most All-Star selections in Warriors history. Curry made six consecutive All-Star appearances from 2014-19.

Curry is averaging 30.0 points (second in the NBA), 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.21 steals in 34.0 minutes over 29 games (all starts) and leads the league with 145 three-pointers. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is shooting 49.2 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three and 93.5 percent from the line. Curry set a new career high with 62 points on January 3 vs. Portland and has hit double-digit three pointers in a pair of games this season, including a season-high 11 threes in a 57-point performance at Dallas on February 6. Following his NBA season-high 62 points, he was named Western Conference Player of the Week (Week 2).

Curry has hit a three-pointer in 91 consecutive games, the fourth-longest streak in NBA history, and matched an NBA record by hitting at least four threes in 13-straight games from January 20 – February 11. On January 23 at Utah, Curry passed Reggie Miller (2,560) for second place on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goals made list.

Curry has taken part in NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in eight of his previous 10 campaigns, averaging 17.0 points, 6.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.33 steals and 27.8 minutes in his six appearances in the All-Star Game (2014-19). Curry has also participated in the Three-Point Contest six times (2010, 2013-16, 2019)—winning the event in 2015 and finishing as runner-up to teammate Klay Thompson in 2016—in addition to the Shooting Stars Competition (2014 & 2015), the Rising Stars Challenge (2010 & 2011) and the Skills Challenge (won the event in 2011).

Most All-Star Selections, Warriors History Player

Paul Arizin

Rick Barry

Stephen Curry

Nate Thurmond

Wilt Chamberlain

Neil Johnston All-Stars

10

8

7

7

6

6

Most All-Star Selections As Starter, Warriors History Player

Rick Barry

Stephen Curry

Paul Arizin

Wailt Chamberlain

Nate Thurmond All-Stars

7

7

5

5

4

Joining Curry in the starting lineups are: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Kevin Durant (Nets), Joel Embiid (76ers), Kyrie Irving (Nets) LeBron James (Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) and Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

The two NBA All-Star captains (LeBron James and Kevin Durant) will draft the eight remaining players from the starter pool in the First Round and then all 14 players from the reserve pool in the Second Round, making selections without regard to a player’s conference affiliation or position. Additional details regarding NBA All-Star 2021 and the date of the NBA All-Star Draft will be announced in the coming days.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, March 7 at 5 p.m. (PT) in Atlanta. TNT and ESPN Radio will air the game live in the United States. TNT’s NBA All-Star coverage will begin at 2 p.m. PT with TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax, followed by the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest starting at 3:30 p.m. PT. Coverage of the 70th NBA All-Star Game will begin at 5 p.m. PT, with AT&T Slam Dunk taking place at halftime. The game will follow the same format as last year, with the teams competing to win each quarter and playing to a Final Target Score during the untimed fourth quarter.