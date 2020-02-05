Warriors Community Foundation and PepsiCo to Unveil Refurbished Court in San Francisco

The Golden State Warriors and PepsiCo will reveal a newly refurbished basketball court at Westside Courts on Thursday, February 6, it was announced today.

Former Warriors player and community ambassador Adonal Foyle and San Francisco Mayor London Breed will be in attendance for the court dedication ceremony at Westside Courts, located at 2501 Sutter Street.

“The unveiling of the Westside Courts basketball court represents an incredible milestone for the Warriors Community Foundation’s Makin’ Hoops Program, as this is the 85th refurbished basketball court in the Bay Area since the Foundation’s inception in 2012,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “This program underscores the importance that our franchise and partners, in this case, PepsiCo, place on providing space for community citizens to play basketball and build camaraderie.”

The refurbished basketball court is part of Westside Courts, a multi-family public housing development, serving 136 families in need of affordable accommodations in San Francisco. The nearly 2.6-acre site covers an entire city block in the Western Addition neighborhood and was rehabilitated by Related California and Tabernacle Community Development Corporation as part of the Mayor’s city-wide RAD conversion program.

“PepsiCo is proud to continue our partnership with the Warriors and to bring this refurbished basketball court project to life,” said Vice President General Manager, PepsiCo Beverages North America West Division, Sean King. “This is the fourth court refurbishment that we’ve partnered on with the Warriors and is part of a larger beautification commitment in our communities through Aquafina and LIFEWTR. Westside Courts offers San Francisco residents a chance to improve their quality of life with affordable housing accommodations, and we are honored to help boost their community ties with this new basketball court.”

“We want every San Franciscan to have quality, safe housing with access to nearby community spaces—especially in neighborhoods that have been historically underserved or overlooked,” said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. “The new basketball facilities at Westside Courts will be a great place for people of all ages to get outside, meet their neighbors, build community, and play.”

The renovation work at Westside Courts included the resurfacing of the entire playing area with new lines, center court graphics and logos, new hoops and backboards, a re-designed banner, new benches along the court exterior and new solar lighting equipment.

The outdoor court at Westside Courts was refurbished in partnership with the Warriors, PepsiCo and Creative Sports Concepts, as part of the Makin’ Hoops program, created 25 years ago by the Warriors Community Foundation and the Good Tidings Foundation, which has restored more than 80 basketball courts in the Bay Area.