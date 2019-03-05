Warriors Community Foundation and Chase Unveil Refurbished Court in Richmond

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, along with Chase and the Good Tidings Foundation, unveiled a refurbished court at the West Contra Costa Salesian Boys and Girls Club in Richmond on Monday.

Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry was in attendance for the court ceremony, which was followed by a clinic for local youth, hosted by Curry and members of the Warriors Basketball Camps staff. The Salesian varsity girls basketball team was in attendance to assist with the clinic and teach fundamentals to the youth.

The basketball court was refurbished in partnership with the Warriors, Chase and the Good Tidings Foundation as part of the Makin’ Hoops program, which has restored more than 80 basketball courts over the last 20 years, around the Bay Area. The renovation work included the refinishing of over 7,500 square feet of hardwood flooring with custom-made wall pads and game lines for multiple sports. The court design features unique Golden State Warriors influences.

The Warriors are celebrating ‘Women’s Empowerment Month’ throughout March with in-arena activations and community impact events focused on girls and women in the Bay Area. As a nod to the month-long celebrations, the Warriors Community Foundation has partnered with Bay Area painter, Allison “Hueman” Tinati. She has created a unique ‘Hear Us Roar’ mural, applied with paint and spray cans to the gym wall, depicting a colorful mash-up of two youthful figures, with symbolic representation of the Boys and Girls Club and Golden State Warriors inspired undertones. In addition, courtesy of Chase, the mural will be featured on a t-shirt giveaway for all fans in attendance on March 5, as the team hosts the Boston Celtics at Oracle Arena.

“This court refurbishment project, in partnership with Chase and the Good Tidings Foundation, will provide an incredible community space for youth in the Richmond area,” said Warriors President and COO Rick Welts. “As we celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month in March, it is fitting that Stephen, a vocal advocate of women’s empowerment, attends the ceremony to applaud and empower the female athletes around us.”

In his 10th season with the Warriors, Curry helped lead the team to three NBA titles in the past four seasons. He was named the league’s MVP in consecutive seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16), becoming the first unanimous MVP selection in league history. Curry, a six-time NBA All-Star, currently sits third all-time in the league record books in made three-point field goals.

“As part of our ongoing relationship with the Warriors and Stephen Curry, we are thrilled to unveil the new basketball court at the West Contra Costa Salesian Boys and Girls Club,” said Melinda Hightower, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Executive Director. “At Chase, our commitment to empowering youth to lead enriching, healthy lifestyles is at the core of our social responsibility focus, and this new basketball court will create a space for students to grow as athletes and as citizens of our community.”

The work to refurbish the basketball court at the West Contra Costa Salesian Boys and Girls Club is an extension of the Warriors’ Chase Center Assists program, which is focused on three main pillars: Small Business Assistance, Revitalizing Affordable Housing and Training & Education.

This court refurbishment project continues to signify the importance the Warriors Community Foundation has placed on impacting communities throughout the larger Bay Area region. Past court refurbishment projects this season alone have occurred in Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose, and the upcoming schedule includes a project in Santa Cruz.

The ceremony also marked Good Tidings Foundation’s 200th refurbishment project in the Bay Area, as they have gifted not only indoor basketball courts, but also outdoor courts, baseball fields, art studios, music studios, and more to benefit the youth in the Bay Area. Good Tidings is celebrating its 25th year as a non-profit children’s charity that supports the growth of marginalized youth by creating spaces for athletics, artistic activities, education, and wonder.