Warriors and Chase Center Announce WWE Events

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, today announced that Chase Center will host WWE Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. The announcement comes as part of Chase Center’s “Reveal Week”, which showcases the first slate of top-tier shows to perform at Chase Center this fall.

The exact date and time for both events, along with ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

Following this announcement, the final Reveal Week event will be announced on Friday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. with a press conference at Chase Center with Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts, along with members of the final event that will be announced (livestream available at chasecenter.com.

For more information on the Chase Center please visit chasecenter.com.

Chase Center is a 18,064 seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed use privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.