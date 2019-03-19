Warriors and Chase Center Announce Dave Matthews Band

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, today announced that the Dave Matthews Band will perform in concert on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Chase Center. This performance is presented by Another Planet Entertainment. The announcement is part of Chase Center’s “Reveal Week”, which showcases the first slate of top-tier shows to perform at Chase Center this fall.

The general public on sale will begin on Friday, April 5 at 10:00 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets by visiting chasecenter.com.

The Grammy Award-winning band has sold more than 24 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018’s Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Chase Center is a 18,064 seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed use privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.