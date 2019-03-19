Warriors and Chase Center Announce The Black Keys Show

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, today announced that The Black Keys will perform in concert on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Chase Center. The show will be produced by Live Nation Entertainment. For this performance, The Black Keys will be joined by special guest, Modest Mouse and Shannon & The Clams. The announcement is part of Chase Center’s “Reveal Week”, which showcases the first slate of top-tier shows to perform at Chase Center this fall.

Chase Center will hold a variety of presales including one starting Monday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively for Ticketmaster Verified Fans. Additional presale events will be held for Chase Center Members leading up to the general public onsale on Thursday, March 28 at 9:00 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets by visiting chasecenter.com.

The band is fresh off the release of its first single, “Lo/Hi”, in over five years and last performed in San Francisco at Golden Gate Park as part of the Outside Lands lineup in 2015. Consisting of guitarist and vocalist, Dan Auerbach, and drummer, Patrick Carney, the two formed the band in 2001 after growing up and playing together. Known for their blues rock style of music, the duo has quickly risen to prominence having won several Grammys including Best Performance by a Rock Duo and Best Alternative Music Album in 2011, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance in 2013 and Best Rock Album in 2013.

Chase Center is a 18,064 seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed use privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.