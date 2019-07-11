Warriors Community Foundation, 49ers Foundation, Sharks Foundation Team-Up with the Koret Foundation and Taube Philanthropies to Raise More Than $1 Million for Bay Area Non-Profit Organizations in 2018-19

The Warriors Community Foundation, 49ers Foundation and the Sharks Foundation, in partnership with the Koret Foundation and Taube Philanthropies, announced today that collectively they have donated $1,048,500 to local non-profits which positively impacted 254,077 lives throughout the Bay Area.

Through the Hoops 4 Kids program (Golden State Warriors), Touchdowns For Kids program (San Francisco 49ers), and Goals For Kids (San Jose Sharks) programs, the Koret Foundation and Taube Philanthropies partnered with these three professional sports teams to raise funds that were accumulated throughout the season based on athletic accomplishments for each team. The funds were then donated to various beneficiaries at the completion of each of the NBA, NFL and NHL 2018-2019 seasons.

“The Koret Foundation is proud to join forces with three storied franchises in investing in pathways to success for young people throughout the Bay Area,” said Michael Boskin, President of the Koret Foundation. “The work of each of these foundations and organizations is creating lasting change that will benefit countless children, teens, families and our community at large for years to come.”

“On behalf of Taube Philanthropies, I’d like to express my sincere thanks and congratulations to the Warriors Community Foundation, Niners Foundation, and Sharks Foundation for three outstanding seasons that allowed our partnership to raise significant funds for our very deserving beneficiaries,” said Tad Taube, Chairman of Taube Philanthropies. “We are extremely proud to be working with these fine professional sports organizations and are delighted to have found such a fun and unique way to raise the funds that will make an ever-lasting impression on the lives of those in our community. We look forward to doing more good work next season with all three teams.”

WARRIORS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION:

During the 2018-19 NBA regular season, each 3-point basket made by a Warriors player earned a $500 donation for local non-profits through the Hoops 4 Kids program. A total of $543,500 was split amongst eight beneficiaries that work to provide opportunities to underserved youth in the Bay Area. Overall, 111,900 youth were impacted through the following:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland – Funding provided 1,700 student members access to active and healthy lifestyles with nutritional food consumption and regular exercise, resulting in academic successes including grade promotions and matriculation to college.



Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco – Funding provided creative arts, competitive sports leagues, academic support, career exposures, and learn-to-swim lessons to 19,000 youth members.



East Oakland Youth Development Center – Funding delivered comprehensive after-school and summer services, giving 1,200 children in East Oakland at-risk of social and academic disengagement a chance at a brighter future.



Education Outside – Funding served 23,000 children in low-income and diverse communities of the Bay Area who cannot access the early education experiences that build the scientific mindsets and critical thinking skills needed to become active science learners.



Oakland Public Education Fund – Funding lead to 3,500 African American male students increasing their graduation rates, lowering their dropout rates, exemplifying better student discipline, and increasing their honor roll participation and ability to access academic support which led to a more positive self-identity.



Playworks – Funding increased physical activity while simultaneously teaching social emotional skills to 57,000 elementary school children in the Bay Area.



Safe Passages – Funding offered early childhood services, school linked services, economic and social justice services and career pathways and community development opportunities to 4,000 students and their families.



Techbridge – Funding served 2,500 girls in elementary and middle schools, helping them gain an understanding of STEM concepts, explore STEM career options and be prepared for pursuing high school-level STEM activities.

The Warriors Community Foundation would like to thank PG&E as its program partner for the season.

49ERS FOUNDATION:

During the 2018 NFL preseason and regular season, on-field achievements resulted in contributions to the Touchdowns for Kids program. With each touchdown, field goal, interception or sack made by a 49ers player, much needed funding was directed towards improving the lives of youth in need. At the conclusion of the season, Touchdowns for Kids provided $162,000 in charitable support to 17,000 under resourced Bay Area children and families through the following:

10 Books a Home – Funding provided 350 tutoring sessions for underprivileged preschoolers in the Bay Area and support 10 Books a Home’s mission of preparing low-income preschoolers for success in kindergarten and beyond.



49ers Academy – Funding supported after school tutoring for 225 students enrolled at 49ers Academy, where students are exposed to an academically rigorous learning environment that will empower them to engage critically as global citizens.



49ers EDU – Funding provided a month of transportation to over 1,000 K-8 students to participate in the 49ers EDU STEAM field trip program.



49ers PREP – Funding provided safety equipment and Heads Up safety training for over 500 Bay Area high school football players.



49ers Stem Leadership Institute – Funding enrolled 360 students in the 49ers SLI, a six-year program that prepares students with high academic potential to pursue STEM majors at top-tier universities.



CityTeam – Funding provided 7,142 meals to individuals living in extreme poverty or homelessness in San Jose.



City Year San Jose – Funding provided bi-weekly stipends to 22 City Year AmeriCorps Members, each of whom will work with 75+ students a year, for a total impact of 1,650 children.



East Bay College Fund – Funding provided collegiate scholarships to 13 students enrolled in Oakland public high schools.



Fresh Lifelines for Youth – Funding supported a year of training for 1,500 volunteers in FLY’s Mentor Program, in turn, providing 1,500 Bay area at-risk youth with a mentor who will support them in developing new attitudes, behaviors and ambitions.



Hidden Genius Project – Funding provided stipends for 135 Youth Educators to support Hidden Genius’s mission of empowering black males to be innovators and agents of change.



Kidpower – Funding provided teaching for 270 children in need in a classroom; giving hands-on practice of essential safety skills.



Positive Coaching Alliance – Funding provided training for 450 Bay Area coaches on Positive Coaching practices, with an impact of over 4,500 Bay Area Youth.

SAN JOSE SHARKS:

Throughout the 2018-19 NHL pre, regular and post-season, for every goal scored by a Sharks player a $1,000 donation was split amongst six non-profits through the Goals for Kids program. Goals for Kids experienced a record-breaking season raising $343,000 to impact 125,177 underserved Bay Area lives through the following:

Books Aloud Inc. – Funding created 47 youth mini libraries, which consist of 24 books and two tablets, for Title 1 schools and community centers in San Jose.



Loved Twice – Funding secured 61,500 baby garments to supply roughly 820 parents in underserved Santa Clara County communities with clothing for their newborns.



Okizu – Funding sent 57 youth affected by childhood cancer to Camp Okizu this summer.



Racing Hearts – Funding purchased 80 AED machines which will be deployed into SJPD patrol cars and will eventually impact more than one million people in San Jose.



Second Harvest Food Bank – Funding provided 114,333 nutritious meals to impoverished youth and families in San Mateo and Santa Clara County.



Special Olympics Northern California – Funding supported 457 children and adults with intellectual disabilities by providing them with free health screenings and sports competitions across the Bay Area.

The Sharks Foundation would like to thank its program partners: Druva, Meriwest Credit Union, the Sobrato Organization and SWENSON.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION:

The Warriors Community Foundation was established by the Lacob and Guber ownership group in 2012 and is committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of underserved Bay Area children. Specifically, the Golden State Warriors Community Foundation works to improve educational outcomes among low-income students in Alameda and San Francisco Counties, and since inception have delivered over $10 million in impact. The Foundation also rebuilds public basketball courts around the Bay Area and to date, and has refurbished over 80 local courts, helping to revitalize schools, parks, and neighborhoods. Finally, the Foundation donates thousands of tickets each season to schools and nonprofits that serve children and families, helping to share the joy and excitement of Warriors home games. The work of the Warriors Community Foundation is sustained by generous contributions from Warriors owners, players, partners, and fans.

ABOUT THE 49ERS FOUNDATION:

The 49ers Foundation harnesses football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through collective and innovative community-focused strategies. From award-winning STEAM education and nationally recognized youth football programs, to impactful community partnerships with leading non-profits, the 49ers Foundation is tirelessly dedicated to inspiring the confidence and collaboration youth need to tackle what is possible. Last year alone, the 49ers Foundation committed more than $6 million back into the Bay Area community and in its 28 years in existence has donated more than $40 million. 49ers.com/community/foundation

ABOUT THE SAN JOSE SHARKS FOUNDATION:

Established in 1994, the Sharks Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of youth and families in the community with an emphasis in the areas of education, health and safety, and character development. Since inception, the Sharks Foundation has positively impacted the lives of individuals in the community through its contributions to local non-profit organizations. The Sharks Foundation and the San Jose Sharks are committed to being to a good community partner and continuing to make a positive impact through 2040 and beyond. To learn more about how the Sharks Foundation is helping underserved youth and families in need in the community, visit the Sharks Foundation's website, view the 2016-17 Community Annual Report or connect via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.