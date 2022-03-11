Wiseman Continues Injury Rehab with 18-Point Performance in G League Debut

Warriors center James Wiseman saw his first game action in nearly a year on Thursday night, scoring 18 points for the Santa Cruz Warriors in a 109-99 Sea Dubs loss to the host Stockton Kings.

The second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, who underwent surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, 2021, is set to play at least one more game with the Santa Cruz Warriors, as the Sea Dubs host the G League Ignite at Chase Center on Sunday. » Buy Tickets

Wiseman shot 7-for-13 from the floor in 20 minutes of his game action in his G League debut, scoring with a variety of post moves, mid-range jumpers and dunks. He grabbed six rebounds and knocked down both of his free throws, finishing the game as a plus-9, which was tied for the team best.

Also of note, Golden State Warriors 2-way players Quinndary Weatherspoon and Chris Chiozza started alongside Wiseman. Weatherspoon dropped 30 points on 10-for-18 shooting and Chiozza flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Santa Cruz Warriors are 10-14 this season and will play at Chase Center for the first time ever on Sunday in a matchup with the G League Ignite, a team based in Walnut Creek, Calif., that currently has three projected first round draft picks on their roster.