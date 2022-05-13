Warriors Weekly: Postseason Play Continues

The Warriors are up 3-2 as the Western Conference Semifinals returns to Chase Center for Game 6 against the Grizzlies on Friday night. Let’s recap the biggest Dubs news of the week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

ONE WIN AWAY FROM WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Up 3-2 in their series with the Grizzlies, the Warriors are just one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals. The Dubs have gone undefeated at home this postseason (5-0) and have won their last seven at Chase Center overall. Friday’s matchup will be the Warriors’ biggest game in their three season existence at Chase Center, as a win will earn them a trip to the conference finals while a loss would push the series back to Memphis for a series-deciding Game 7. » Find Tickets

MIKE BROWN SERVING AS WARRIORS ACTING HEAD COACH

Mike Brown has served as the Warriors acting head coach since Head Coach Steve Kerr entered the league’s health and safety protocols earlier this week. The Warriors are 12-1 in playoff games that Brown has filled in for Kerr, and 1-1 this season entering tonight.

LAST CHANCE TO VOTE GARY PAYTON II FOR SEASONLONG NBA CARES COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD, PRESENTED BY KAISER PERMANENTE

Voting closes for the 2021-22 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Saturday at 8:59 p.m. (PST). Gary Payton II is one of 10 finalists for the award, with the Warriors guard participating in various community events including the launch of the GPII Foundation this season. The 2021-22 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award will be determined by fan vote and an NBA executive panel, with the winner of the award set to receive a $75,000 donation to the charity of his choice. » Vote Now

DRAYMOND GREEN PLEDGES $100K DONATION IN HONOR OF ADREIAN PAYNE

Draymond Green announced he will be making a donation of $100K in honor of former Michigan State teammate Adreian Payne. Green called on his Spartan family to join him in honoring the late basketball star stating, "If that's naming something on the campus after him, if that is some scholarships for some kids for Dayton, whatever that is, I call on my Spartan family to band together and do something in Adreian's name.” Green and Payne played three seasons together on the Michigan State basketball team (2010, 2011, 2012).

JAMES WISEMAN INJURY UPDATE

Warriors center James Wiseman addressed the media this week, providing an update on his injury and plans to return to game action next season. Wiseman also shared the impact Director of Players Affairs and Engagement and former Dub Shaun Livingston has had on him during his recovery process.

STEPHEN CURRY AND KLAY THOMPSON ON BUSTER POSEY DAY

On Buster Posey Day, honored on May 7, Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shared a special message with the San Francisco Giants legend, three-time World Series champion and seven-time MLB All-Star.

GOLDEN STATE ENTERTAINMENT RELEASES NEW MUSIC AND ANNOUNCES SLATE OF RECORDING ARTISTS

Golden State Entertainment, a new affiliate company that will create original content to tell compelling stories that are both rooted in and transcend the world of sports and entertainment, has agreed to multi-album recording agreements with Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Rhymefest and legendary hip-hop artist J.U.I.C.E. Additionally, Golden State Entertainment will release new music by Grammy-nominated singer and producer Georgia Anne Muldrow, and has entered into a strategic relationship with Grammy Award-winning producer and industry executive Dion “No I.D.” Wilson, who will serve as Golden State Entertainment’s Creative and Strategic Advisor, helping to produce music for GSE artists and to advise and partner with the company on innovative digital strategies and the development of its long-term strategic vision.