Golden State Entertainment Releases New Music and Announces Slate of Recording Artists

Golden State Entertainment has agreed to multi-album recording agreements with Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Rhymefest and legendary hip-hop artist J.U.I.C.E. Additionally, Golden State Entertainment will release new music by Grammy-nominated singer and producer Georgia Anne Muldrow, and has entered into a strategic relationship with Grammy Award-winning producer and industry executive Dion “No I.D.” Wilson.

No I.D. will serve as Golden State Entertainment’s Creative and Strategic Advisor, helping to produce music for GSE artists and to advise and partner with the company on innovative digital strategies and the development of its long-term strategic vision. Former Executive Vice President of A&R for Def Jam Recordings and Executive Vice President for Capitol Music Group, No I.D. has produced for and helped develop the careers of a diverse group of recording artists such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, Snoh Aalegra, Drake, J. Cole, Jhené Aiko and Common.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Golden State Entertainment and its Chief Business Officer, my long-time friend, David Kelly, on this exciting new venture,” said Wilson. “We are on the cusp of something truly special and I look forward to discovering new ways to bridge the worlds of content, sports, entertainment and technology.”

Rhymefest, who won a Grammy Award as songwriter of the 2005 hit “Jesus Walks” by Kanye West, and another as co-songwriter with John Legend and Common for the 2016 song, “Glory”, joins GSE on a multi-album deal. Born in Chicago, Rhymefest has multiple hit singles, including the 2006 song, “Brand New”, featuring West. He also made his film debut in The Public, which was written and directed by Emilio Estevez and released in 2018, and was a central character in the Kanye West, Netflix documentary “Jeen-Yuhs”.

Born in Chicago, J.U.I.C.E. is widely known for his rise on the freestyle battle circuit, and his 1997 freestyle rap battle, and subsequent win, over Eminem. More than just a battle rapper, J.U.I.C.E. has dropped seven albums and will release a collaborative album featuring All Natural to be produced by Georgia Anne Muldrow.

Grammy Award-nominated singer for her 2018 album “Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow will release new music with GSE as both a producer and singer. Muldrow, born and raised in Los Angeles, pulls influences from progressive soul, hip-hop and jazz, is intregral to the Los Angeles underground scene of singers, rappers, instrumentalists and songwriters, and has been featured on recordings by Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey (previously known as Mos Def), and Sa-Ra.

On April 22, GSE announced the release of the company’s first-ever single, “Wheels Up,” – a collaboration between K-pop star BamBam and Oakland-based recording artist MAYZIN. MAYZIN was previously announced as the first recording artist to sign with Golden State Entertainment and he performed during halftime of the Warriors playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 7. GSE will release MAYZIN’s solo single, “Angels,” on May 13.

In April, the Golden State Warriors formally introduced Golden State Entertainment, a new affiliate company that will create original content to tell compelling stories that are both rooted in and transcend the world of sports and entertainment. GSE will produce unscripted and scripted films, collaborate with recording artists on musical releases and marketing and partnership opportunities, and host culturally relevant events that speak to the Bay Area and the world.

