Gary Payton II Named Finalist For Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award, Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award (CAA), presented by Kaiser Permanente, in recognition of his demonstrated commitment to his community over the course of the season. Payton is one of 10 finalists for the award, which honors players who have upheld the league’s values of teamwork, respect and inclusion since its inception 75 years ago.

Fans can vote for Payton on Jebbit and Twitter beginning today at 9 a.m. PT through Saturday, May 14, at 8:59 p.m. PT. On Jebbit, fans can view player vignettes highlighting the impact on their communities and cast votes directly on the platform. Votes can be shared on Twitter to count as a second vote. Using Twitter, fans should send a tweet using #NBACommunityAssist and #GaryPaytonII. Retweets will count as votes.

The 2021-22 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award will be determined by fan vote and an NBA executive panel. The winner of the award will receive a $75,000 donation to the charity of his choice, paying homage to the league’s 75th anniversary year. Should Payton win, his charity of choice to receive the $75,000 donation is the GPII Foundation.

Among the various community events he participated in, Payton hosted his first-ever Reading Rally with Decoding Dyslexia for students affected by learning disabilities. Since the Reading Rally, as part of his participation in the Warriors Community Foundation season-long Player Ticket Program, Payton invited youth from Decoding Dyslexia and the University of California San Francisco’s (UCSF) Dyslexia Center to Warriors home games via his ticket section “Mr. Mean’s Team.” Prior to the team’s matchup on January 18, Payton took the time to reconnect with youth from Decoding Dyslexia that attended the Reading Rally in December. His own personal struggle with dyslexia, and his passion and efforts to uplift young people impacted, led to the Warriors expanding their Read to Achieve program to specifically include students with learning disabilities.

In March, Payton was invited by San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai to take part in a rally at San Francisco City Hall in support of universal screening for risk of dyslexia alongside state and local politicians and numerous community members. During the rally, Payton told the story of his personal journey with dyslexia and spoke to the importance of early detection in children.

In addition, Payton leads the team in appearances and has taken part in numerous Warriors initiatives including two Season of Giving events, the team’s Black History Month Celebration at Thrive City, the 75th Anniversary Legacy Project, and more. Beyond taking part in Warriors events, Payton volunteered his time visiting children in the hospital and distributing toys to underserved youth during the holidays.

Earlier this season, Payton launched the GPII Foundation, a nonprofit aimed to act as a conduit for Dyslexia-awareness and to support early screening, detection, and certified assessment for youth and young adults with languages-based learning challenges. The foundation will provide funding for educators to get certified in early intervention services and support for students with learning disabilities such as dyslexia.

The additional nominees include Bismack Biyombo, Robert Covington, Luka Doncic, Tobias Harris, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Ricky Rubio, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young, who have all made standout contributions to their communities. Warriors guard Stephen Curry (2013-14) and forward Kevin Durant (2017-18) previously won the Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente, honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. To learn more, please visit nba.com/communityassist.