The Western Conference Semifinals shift to Warriors Ground as the Dubs host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 on Saturday night. Let’s recap the biggest Dubs news of the week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS SHOWDOWN AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors enter Game 3 against the Grizzlies with series tied at 1-1 as Memphis make their way to Chase Center for the first time in the postseason. The Dubs won all three of their home games in the first round, and look to maintain that postseason trend in Saturday’s showdown. Single game tickets for Games 3, 4 and 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals are available now!

WARRIORS INJURY UPDATES - 5/5/22

Gary Payton II, who exited Game 2 in Memphis after sustaining an injury to his left elbow in the first quarter, underwent an MRI and confirmed that Payton suffered a fracture in the left elbow, in addition to ligament and muscle damage. Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Andre Iguodala, who has missed the team’s last three playoff games due to a disc injury in his neck, is making good progress in his recovery and will be evaluated again next week.

GARY PAYTON II NAMED FINALIST FOR SEASONLONG NBA CARES COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD, PRESENTED BY KAISER PERMANENTE

Gary Payton II has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente, in recognition of his demonstrated commitment to community. Payton is one of 10 finalists for the award, with the Warriors guard participating in various community events including the launch the GPII Foundation this season. The 2021-22 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award will be determined by fan vote and an NBA executive panel, with the winner of the award set to receive a $75,000 donation to the charity of his choice. Voting remains open now through Saturday, May 14, at 8:59 p.m. PT.

LATE SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR ED LEE STATUE UNVEILED AT THRIVE CITY

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center have unveiled a statue of former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, located at The Gatehouse at Thrive City. Commissioned by former Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer and Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Rick Welts, the piece will honor and remember Mayor Lee for his vision and leadership in the construction of Chase Center, his self-described legacy project during his mayoral tenure. Mayor Lee passed away while in office on December 12, 2017.

WARRIORS SHOP: GOLD BLOODED

Gold Blooded, the Warriors campaign for the 2022 Playoffs, was developed in collaboration with Bay Area streetwear brand Adapt, utilizing the brand’s signature word mark. Throughout the course of the Dubs’ postseason, a limited edition Warriors x Adapt Gold Blooded collection will be available at Warriors Shop locations. “Gold Blooded captures the love and passion Dub Nation has for this team,” Warriors Chief Marketing Officer, Jen Millet shared. “Throughout the 2022 Playoffs, Gold Blooded will celebrate that bond through activations, merchandise, giveaways, and more.”