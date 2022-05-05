Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Gary Payton II & Andre Iguodala Updates – 5/5/22

Posted: May 05, 2022

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, who exited Tuesday’s Game 2 in Memphis after sustaining an injury to his left elbow with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter, underwent an MRI yesterday in the Bay Area. The MRI confirmed that Payton suffered a fracture in the left elbow, in addition to ligament and muscle damage. He will be re-evaluated in two (2) weeks.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who has missed the team’s last three (3) playoff games due to a disc injury in his neck, is making good progress in his recovery and will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week.

