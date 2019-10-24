Warriors Sound Podcast: A Conversation with Glenn Robinson III

Of the 16 players on the Warriors’ 2018-19 roster, 10 are beginning their first season with the club. Among those is Glenn Robinson III. The 2017 Slam Dunk Contest champion is entering his sixth NBA season, having played last season with the Detroit Pistons and before that Indiana, Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Robinson, who is expected to start at small forward for the Dubs on Opening Night, sat down with Laurence Scott following the team’s practice on Wednesday. Listen to their conversation below to learn how a former Warrior has influenced Robinson’s game, what it was like growing up the son of a Number 1 pick and hear Robinson re-hash an old text conversation with Draymond Green.