Warriors Sound Podcast: Flashback to Klay's 60-Point, 11-Dribble Game

Do you remember where you were the night Klay Thompson dropped 60 points … in three quarters … using 11 dribbles?

The feat occurred on December 5, 2016, as the Warriors took down the Pacers 142-106 at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors guard had slept in that day and missed the team’s morning shootaround, but it’s safe to say he made up for it later that evening.

Thompson made six of his first seven shots that night, had 40 points by halftime and scored 20 more in the third quarter. Former Dub Ian Clark subbed in for Thompson with 1:22 left in the third period, and the Splash Brother never checked back in with the game out of hand.

One of the best at moving without the ball, Thompson scored on a variety of catch-and-shoots from the perimeter, cutting to the basket off of screens, getting layups in transition, knocking down midrange jumpers and free throws (10-for-11). All told, Thompson’s career-high 60-point effort came on 21-for-33 shooting from the floor, including 8-for-14 on 3-pointers.

Relive that special evening and hear from Thompson himself in the Warriors Sound Flashback podcast below.